Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

HC slams Delhi's education dept. for 'terrible conditions' of govt schools

Calling it 'a sad state of affairs', the court questioned how children were expected to study in a tin building in high temperatures

education school children students

Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2024 | 5:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi High Court on Monday expressed dissatisfaction with the education department of the Delhi government over “inadequate” infrastructure and other amenities, such as textbooks and furniture, in government schools located in Delhi’s northeast district.

The court observed that the condition of these schools was “terrible”.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The schools mentioned in the report include GGSSS Khajoori Khas, GGSSS East GokalPur, SKV C-1 Yamuna Vihar, SKV Khajoori Khas, GGSSS Sonia Vihar, newly constructed SKV Sriram Colony Khajoori Khas, GGSSS Bhajanpura, GGSSS Dayalpur, GGSSS Sabhapur, and SKV Khader Badarpur.

A division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora took cognisance of a report presented by advocate Ashok Agarwal, representing the petitioner NGO ‘Social Jurist, A Civil Rights Group’.

The bench had instructed Agarwal to visit the schools in the district during the previous hearing.

The bench reviewed a “scathing” report submitted by lawyer Ashok Agarwal, who visited these schools and claimed several discrepancies, such as “broken desks,” a “serious shortage of classrooms,” and insufficient books and writing materials.

The court instructed that an affidavit be filed within a week, and scheduled the hearing for April 23.

Agarwal provided examples of the lack of infrastructure and amenities, claiming that GGSSS Bhajanpura is a “tin building school” operating for several years, accommodating 1,800 girls and 1,800 boys studying in double shifts. He noted that almost all desks were found to be broken here. 

The Secretary of Education, present in court, “confirmed” the facts mentioned in the report, stating that he had visited the schools in question and found "deficiencies," adding that the schools are "situated in densely populated areas with limited space."

The court emphasised that authorities should not only make announcements in newspapers but also address shortcomings on the ground. Additionally, it questioned how children were expected to study in a tin building in high temperatures.

Also Read

Delhi Excise Policy case: Kejriwal skips 3rd summons; case updates so far

Excise policy: HC reserves verdict on Kejriwal's petition against ED arrest

Kejriwal tells HC his arrest has 'ulterior motive' to disintegrate AAP

Delhi HC denies Arvind Kejriwal's plea against arrest, CM to remain in jail

Arvind Kejriwal writes to ED, questions the intent of summons served to him

Election 2024: Candidates need not disclose every asset they own, says SC

Delhi HC denies Arvind Kejriwal's plea against arrest, CM to remain in jail

Centre starts chana procurement at MSP for maintaining buffer stock

Telangana cab union announces 'No AC campaign' amid soaring temperatures

Missing Indian student found dead in Cleveland, 11th case in US in 2024

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal BS Web Reports Delhi government schools govt schools Delhi High Court

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 09 2024 | 5:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveHinduja GroupGoogle Find My DeviceLok Sabha Election LiveChhattisgarh Liquor ScamIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon