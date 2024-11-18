Business Standard
Home / Finance / News / Bank boards to be cognisant of build-up of concentrations in biz model: Das

Bank boards to be cognisant of build-up of concentrations in biz model: Das

Speaking at the conference of directors of private sector banks, Das said, Boards must move beyond traditional oversight roles and embrace agility, foster innovation

Shaktikanta Das, Shaktikanta, RBI Governor

Separately, he also emphasised that the board of directors of banks should also focus on strengthening the internal governance framework within the bank | (Photo: Shutterstock)

Subrata Panda Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2024 | 2:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The boards of Indian banks should remain vigilant of build-up of concentrations within their business model to ensure that there is no excessive reliance on specific sectors, markets, or customer segments that can expose the banks to amplified risks, particularly in times of economic stress or industry shifts, said Shaktikanta Das, Governor, Reserve Bank of India (RBI), on Monday.
 
As a result, bank boards have to play a proactive role by regularly monitoring the bank’s portfolios, identifying potential areas of over-concentration, and taking pre-emptive steps to maintain a balanced approach, he said.
 
Speaking at the conference of directors of private sector banks, Das said, “Boards must move beyond traditional oversight roles and embrace agility, foster innovation, and ensure sustainability and adaptability to today’s dynamic environment.”
 
 
At a time when the Indian economic landscape is being shaped by technological advancements, rise of new-age fintech entities, third-party dependencies, and climate change, there is a need for bank boards to serve as a “lighthouse for banks and provide steady guidance to help navigate these challenges and steer towards safe and prosperous shores,” Das cautioned.
 
He highlighted that bank boards have to adopt a proactive approach in identifying and addressing potential challenges, which necessitates a clear understanding of both the external conditions as well as the internal currents within the organisation.
 
“The board needs to continuously assess external factors like regulatory changes, shifting market winds, overall macroeconomic changes and advances in technology. Boards should also be fully cognizant of the organisation’s internal strengths, vulnerabilities, and operational conditions, so that they have a clear situational awareness,” the governor said.
 
Taking cue from the CrowStrike incident, which caused disruption worldwide, Das emphasized that bank boards must remain vigilant to operational risks, particularly those arising from IT outsourcing and reliance on third-party vendors.

More From This Section

SBI, State Bank Of India

SBI raises Rs 10,000 crore through 15-year infrastructure bonds at 7.23%

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI to launch cloud services in 2025 to challenge global firm dominance

Rupee

Rupee gains 8 paise to 84.38 against US dollar amid crude price support

PremiumThe Indian rupee is likely to depreciate further against the US dollar through the end of 2024. This is due to the continued strengthening of the greenback, combined with the weakening of the Chinese yuan, which is expected to keep pressure on the In

BS Poll: Rupee may depreciate to 84.5 against US dollar by end of December

Premium“Despite housing being a potentially appreciating asset, delinquencies are inching up in certain pockets. Lenders are targeting the informal self-employed segment where delinquencies are higher,” says Mahesh Misra, leading you into a relatively littl

Rising delinquencies, aggressive lending put retail credit at risk

 
Further, he said that bank boards need to actively safeguard the independence of key functions such as risk management, internal audit, and compliance and ensure that the connected teams are adequately resourced with skilled staff and are given due prominence within the organisation.
 
Das also highlighted that bank boards and their customer service Committees should have a genuine commitment to customer centricity.
 
“The flexibility and space available to the banks for formulating their internal board-approved policies in line with the regulatory expectations needs to be used with utmost prudence, especially when it has a bearing on customers,” Das said, adding that boards should give a close look at service charges and penalties when they are treated as avenues of profit or when forced bundling of products is done, or when disclosures to customers are non-transparent or selective.
 
“Ensuring fair lending practices and implementing robust grievance redress systems are critical to protecting customers' interests,” he further said.
 
Separately, he also emphasised that the board of directors of banks should also focus on strengthening the internal governance framework within the bank.
 
“Unethical practices, such as mis-selling of products or the opening of accounts without proper KYC verification need to be curbed. Staff incentives should be carefully structured to avoid encouraging mis-selling or unethical practices. While such practices may yield short-term gains, they ultimately expose the bank to significant long-term risks, including reputational damage, supervisory scrutiny, and financial penalties,” he said.
 
Meanwhile, he also appreciated the bank boards to help maintain resilience of the banking sector but also cautioned them that the strong fundamentals of the sector should be leveraged to reinforce and fortify the defences. “Good times, after all, are the best times to reinforce resilience and grow sustainably,” Das said.

Also Read

Shaktikanta Das, Governor, RBI

India's economy strong, inflation moderating, says RBI Governor Das

Shaktikanta Das, Shaktikanta, RBI Governor

Market sets exchange rate, RBI acts to curb undue volatility: Governor Das

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Piyush Goyal wants RBI to cut rates, questions food inflation-driven policy

financial regulatory

India's financial regulatory pillars set for a leadership shake-up

BFSI 2023

BS BFSI summit highlights: 'Data science can help pre-identify those vulnerable to cyber fraud'

Topics : Shaktikanta Das Reserve Bank of India RBI Banks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 18 2024 | 2:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEGalaxy S25 Series LaunchIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon