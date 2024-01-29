CTET 2024: CBSE set to provide provisional January 2024 answer key

The Central Board of Secondary Education ( CBSE ) held the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) on January 21. The official CTET website, ctet.nic.in, provides candidates with access to the provisional answer key.

At this point, CBSE has not officially shared the particular release dates for the answer key and results. But, it is expected that the provisional answer key could be made accessible anytime now. After its release, the applicants will have a chance to challenge any discrepancies prior to the end-results are announced.

By February 15, the CTET results should be out. It's significant that the CTET is held two times every year, with the next session planned for April 2024.

CBSE CTET 2024: Insights

After the CTET answer key has been released, the candidates who want to check it can do so by going to the official CTET website (ctet.nic.in). Candidates will find a link to the CTET 2024 provisional answer keys on the homepage. Pressing it on this link will prompt another page where applicants can enter their login credentials to get to the answer key.

After confirmation, the answer key will be shown on the screen for applicants to view. It is suggested to download the answer key and hold a printout for later.

In a significant development, the CTET mark sheet and eligibility certificate will be open on DigiLocker. CBSE will make DigiLocker accounts for all applicants, with login credentials sent to the mobile numbers enlisted with CBSE. This drive plans to smooth out the process for applicants to effectively get to and check their mark sheets.

CTET 2024: Overview The answer keys and corresponding OMR images for the previous CTET exam, which took place on August 20, 2023, were made available on September 15. CBSE is supposed to keep up with this pattern, with extra details about mark sheets and certificates through DigiLocker to be given by the board at the appointed time. For the CTET January 2024 exam, over 27 lakhs people applied, with 9.58 lakhs taking Paper 1 (Classes 1-5) and 17.35 lakhs taking Paper 2 (Classes 6-8). What is CBSE CTET? The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducts the CTET, a national eligibility test. The CTET test is held yearly to decide applicants' eligibility for appointment as teachers in Central Government Schools like NVS, KVS, and others. The CTET test involves two papers-Paper 1 and Paper 2.

Candidates who want to teach Classes 1 to 5 (Primary Teachers) should take CTET Paper 1, while applicants who want to teach Classes 6 to 8 (Elementary Teachers) should take CTET Paper 2. The applicants who wish to teach Classes 1-8 need to take the two papers. The CBSE has up until this point held 17 editions of the CTET test. The CBSE CTET 2023 exams are conducted offline using pen and paper.