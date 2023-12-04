Sensex (1.48%)
CBSE Datesheet 2024: The Board announces class 10th, 12th exam dates

CBSE announced class 10th and 12th board exam dates. Exams will begin on February 15 and will conclude on April 10, 2024. Here's the latest updates you need to know

Students revise for the exam before appearing for the CBSE Exam for Term 2, outside an examination centre, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 27, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2023 | 1:10 PM IST
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced class 10th and 12th exam dates for 2024, and the examination will begin on February 15, 2024. 

According to the schedule released by CBSE, the exams will be conducted for a period of 55 days and the subject-wise dates will be announced via the date sheet. This year, more than 35 lakh students will appear for the Board Exams 2024. Students who want to appear for the examination can visit the official website at cbse.gov.in.
According to a press release issued by CBSE, the board has issued an important notification regarding the marking scheme, and the board has also confirmed that the class 10th and 12th examinations will take place from February 15 to April 10, 2024.

The board will conduct the practical examination from January 1, 2024. Exams will be conducted for a total period of 55 days and students will be given enough time to study. However, the board has yet to announce the exact dates of the examination.

When will CBSE release the official date sheet?

According to reports, CBSE will release the timetable of classes 10th and 12th in December. However, the board has not shared any official information about it. 

When was the date sheet released last year?

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the official date sheet on December 29 last year. If goes according to the past trends, the date sheet is expected to be released for students around the same time. The board can also release the date sheet earlier this year.

CBSE wouldn't award any division or distinction

A senior official said that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) wouldn't award any division or distinction in class 10th and 12th board examinations. The board will continue the tradition of awarding marks in each subject, and concerned institutions can later on calculate the aggregate on their own, subject to their own requirements.

CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj mentioned that “No overall division, distinction or aggregate of marks shall be awarded. Also, if a candidate has offered more than five subjects, the decision to determine the best five subjects may be taken by the admitting institution or employer.”

How to download the CBSE Class 10th and 12th datesheet?

Here are the steps to download the CBSE class 10th and 12th date sheet:
  • Visit the official website, i.e., cbse.gov.in or cbseacademic.nic.in.
  • Check for the 'examination' or the 'latest updates section'.
  • Check the CBSE class 10th or 12th date sheet links.
  • The date sheet will appear on your screen in pdf format. 
  • You can download and take printouts for future reference.

First Published: Dec 04 2023 | 1:09 PM IST

