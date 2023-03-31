BSEB 10th Result 2023 date, time announced: Here's how to check, download





Bihar Education Minister Chandrashekar Yadav and BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore will release the BSEB class 10th result. Around 16 lakh students are waiting for the result. Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is all set to announce Class 10th or metric results today, i.e., March 31 at 1:15 pm. BSES from its official Twitter handle announced that the Bihar Matric result 2023 will be released today at 1:15 pm, candidates can check the result from the official website http://biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in/.

BSEB announced the result date and time





All the students should be prepared with their examination roll number and roll code, as once the result will be declared, students can check the result from the official website http://biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in/.

BSEB announced to declare class 10th pr Metric results today at 1:15 pm. BSEB conducted Bihar Matric Examination on February 14, students need to secure at least 33% marks to pass the examination. Bihar education minister, while announcing the result, will also announce the name of toppers and BSEB supplementary exam dates.

How to check the BSEB exam result 2023?





Step 1: First, visit the official website of http://biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in/ or results.biharboardonline.com. Step 2: Find and open the Metric result link.

Step 3: Enter the roll code and roll number to check your class 10th result.

Step 4: Once you enter your details, a new page displays on your screen sharing your class 10th result.

Step 5: You can check and download your exams for future reference.



How to check BSEB class 10th 2023 results via SMS? The other way to check BSEB class 10th 2023 results is via SMS. Here are the steps to check your Matric result through SMS:

Open your mobile SMS applicationType BIHAR10 (Space) "Roll number"Send the message to 56263Bihar Board will share the Class 10th/Metric 2023 result on the same numberYou can check and download BSEB class 10th 2023 results for future reference.