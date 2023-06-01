close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

BSEB 12th Compartment Result 2023: Everything you need to know about result

At seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in; students can watch their compartmental BSEB class 12th results

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
BSEB 12th Compartment Result 2023

BSEB 12th Compartment Result 2023. Representative Image (ANI)

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 11:53 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Wednesday announced the Bihar intermediate compartmental exam results 2023. The official announcement stated that the results of the Bihar Board intermediate compartmental-cum-special exams were released at 1.30 pm. 
At seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in; candidates can view their BSEB class 12th compartmental results. In March, the class 12th result was released with an 83.7 per cent pass percentage. Students will be required to enter their roll number and date of birth into the BSEB portal in order to view their results.

As many as 34,792 students have cleared the exam, the total pass percentage stood at 62.06 per cent. In the Arts stream, the pass percentage stood at 63.51 per cent and in the Commerce stream pass percentage was recorded at 71.65 per cent. The pass percentage of students in Science stood at 60.46 per cent.

BSEB class 12th Compartment Result 2023: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, press the link for the Bihar intermediate compartmental result. 
Step 3: Students must enter their login information. 

Also Read

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result declared on official website

Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 is likely to announce on March 18, 2023

TS Inter Results 2023 for 1st, 2nd year announced today at 11 am

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 to be announced soon on official website

BSEB 10th Result 2023 date, time announced: Here's how to check, download

GSEB HSC Results 2023: Gujarat Board 12th result is out at website

JAC 12th Result 2023: Jharkhand's Commerce, Arts results to be soon today

JEE Advanced Admit Card 2023 is live on jeeadv.ac.in, all you need to know

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: Class 10 board results are to be out soon

CMAT Result 2023: NTA To Release CMAT Scorecards Soon, details here

Step 4: Press the "Submit" button. 
Step 5: BSEB Bihar between compartment results 2023 will be shown on your screen.
Step 6: Take a printout of the Bihar Board 12th compartment result for later.

BSEB class 12th Compartment Result 2023: Websites

Given below are the multiple websites to check the BSEB class 12th Compartment Result 2023:

    • Results.biharboardonline.com
    • interbseb.com
    • Biharboardonline.com
    • Bseb.in
    • biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
    • seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com

Topics : BSEB Bihar supplementary exam results

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 11:53 AM IST

Latest News

View More

BSEB 12th Compartment Result 2023: Everything you need to know about result

BSEB 12th Compartment Result 2023
2 min read

Sony unveils Project Q; next-gen portable gaming device, full details here

Sony Project Q
2 min read

Sporadic rains hurt sales of summer products, firms counting on June

ACs, Air Conditioners
2 min read

Ahmednagar to be renamed as Ahilyanagar: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

Ahmednagar as ‘Ahilyanagar'
2 min read

Beef, cheese, coffee main targets for shoplifters as cases spike in UK

grocery
3 min read

Most Popular

GDP growth at 6.1% in Q4, 7.2% in full FY23; construction, agri surprise

Economic growth, GDP
2 min read

Adani to raise $3.5 bn from equity share sale in three group companies

Adani, Adani Group
3 min read

Govt's fiscal deficit narrows to 6.4% of GDP for FY23, meets target

Fiscal Deficit
2 min read

Sebi cancels registration certificate of Karvy Ltd; firm to still pay dues

Karvy Stock Broking
1 min read

India of 2023 is different from what it was in 2013: Morgan Stanley

Indian market, indian economy, consumer sentiment
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon