BSEB 12th Compartment Result 2023: Everything you need to know about result

At seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in; candidates can view their BSEB class 12th compartmental results. In March, the class 12th result was released with an 83.7 per cent pass percentage. Students will be required to enter their roll number and date of birth into the BSEB portal in order to view their results.

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Wednesday announced the Bihar intermediate compartmental exam results 2023. The official announcement stated that the results of the Bihar Board intermediate compartmental-cum-special exams were released at 1.30 pm.