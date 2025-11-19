Wednesday, November 19, 2025 | 11:39 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Nitish Kumar to be elected NDA leader in Bihar ahead of govt formation

Nitish Kumar to be elected NDA leader in Bihar ahead of govt formation

Kumar will meet Governor Arif Mohammad Khan in the evening, requesting him to initiate the process for the formation of the new government

Nitish Kumar, Nitish

JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar is set to be elected as the leader of the NDA in Bihar on Wednesday. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Patna
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 11:35 AM IST

Listen to This Article

JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar is set to be elected as the leader of the NDA in Bihar on Wednesday, ahead of the formation of the new government under his leadership in the state on November 20, a party leader said.

Kumar, who will take oath as Bihar CM for a record 10th time at Patna's historic Gandhi Maidan on Thursday, will be first elected as leader of the JD(U) legislature party and then the leader of the NDA during a meeting of the constituents of the five-party alliance, he said.

Talking to PTI Video, JD(U) working national president Sanjay Jha said, "Nitish Kumar will be first elected as leader of our legislature party on Wednesday. After that, he will be elected as NDA leader by the newly elected MLAs of all alliance partners."  Kumar will meet Governor Arif Mohammad Khan in the evening, requesting him to initiate the process for the formation of the new government, the JD(U) leader said.

 

He will also tender his resignation to the governor as the head of the outgoing government, another JD(U) leader said.

Kumar will also submit a letter of support from all NDA constituents to the governor for the formation of the new government, he said.

Also Read

Nitish Kumar, Nitish

Nitish Kumar to be sworn in as Bihar CM for 10th time on November 20

Modi, Narendra Modi, Nitish Kumar

Swearing-in of new Bihar govt likely on Nov 20, PM Modi expected to attend

Nitish Kumar, JDU, Bihar election

Best of BS Opinion: Government must continue with trimming its QCO list

Modi, Narendra Modi, Nitish Kumar, Samrat Choudhary

Bihar voters have spoken, the new government must now keep its promisespremium

Nitish Kumar, Nitish

Bihar election results HIGHLIGHTS: NDA leaders meet Nitish Kumar over govt formation

The current assembly will be dissolved on Wednesday, he said.

Several ministers will also take the oath along with the CM on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, several other union ministers and CMs of NDA-ruled states are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony.

A large number of security personnel have been deployed in the state capital and around Gandhi Maidan, officials said.

The NDA stormed back to power in Bihar, winning 202 seats in the 243-member assembly, with BJP bagging 89, JD(U) 85, LJP(RV) 19, HAM 5 and RLM 4.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

United States, Moody's Ratings, US flag

LIVE news: Texas guv designates 2 Muslim groups as terrorist, criminal organisations

Indian army, security forces

7 Maoists killed in police encounter in Andhra Pradesh's Maredumilli

Sheikh Hasina

India saved my mother's life: Hasina's son questions her extradition

Anmol Bishnoi, baba siddique

Who is gangster Anmol Bishnoi and why is the US deporting him to India?

PM Modi, Narendra Modi

PM pays tributes to warrior queen Rani Lakshmibai on her birth anniversary

Topics : Nitish Kumar NDA Bihar government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 11:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayPhysicswallah Share PriceGold-Silver Rate TodayOPPO Find X9 SeriesMadvi Hidma EncounterChina 996 Work CultureLadki Bahin YojanaX DownPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon