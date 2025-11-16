Sunday, November 16, 2025 | 09:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Amid ongoing students' protest, Panjab University postpones exams

Amid ongoing students' protest, Panjab University postpones exams

Punjab University (PU) Controller of Examinations, Jagat Bhushan, said the revised dates for the examinations will be communicated in due course

Representative Image: Students have been advised to regularly check the university's official channels for further updates. Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2025 | 9:11 AM IST

Amid the ongoing students' protest over the issue of Senate polls, the Panjab University authorities have postponed all examinations scheduled to be held from November 18 to 20.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, Punjab University (PU) Controller of Examinations, Jagat Bhushan, said the revised dates for the examinations will be communicated in due course.

Students have been advised to regularly check the university's official channels for further updates.

The university's decision came after the protesting students announced that they would boycott the exams until the schedule for the Senate polls, which have not been held in over a year, is announced. They also threatened not to let the exam take place if their demand was not met.

 

On November 12, representatives of the protesting students held a meeting with the university vice chancellor (VC).

They claimed that the VC assured them that the Senate poll schedule, which has been sent for approval to the chancellor, would soon be approved.

Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC) vice president Ashmeet Singh earlier said the protest would continue until their main demand of the Senate election schedule announcement was met.

The students are holding the protest near the VC office under the banner of 'Panjab University Bachao Morcha'. Initially, they launched the protest against the Centre's decision to restructure the university's governing bodies -- Senate and Syndicate.

On November 7, the Ministry of Education withdrew its October 28 notification for changing the constitution and composition of the two bodies, following mounting pressure from various political leaders and the protesting students.

Despite this, the students refused to end their agitation and called for a "university shutdown" on Monday to press their demand.

Several political parties from Punjab, including the AAP, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Congress and farmers' bodies, including Samyukta Kisan Morcha, SKM (Non-Political), Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Morcha, have extended their support to the students' agitation.

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday met the protesting students and urged all political parties and social organisations to put aside their differences and unite in support of the university issue.

After meeting the students, the former deputy chief minister emphasised the importance of sending a strong message that Punjabis will not allow the university to be "taken away" from Punjab.

PU is a symbol of the state and this issue is deeply emotional for the people, said Badal, who studied for four years at the university. He called for a united front to oppose any moves to centralise the university.

Badal claimed that this is the first attempt to seize a prestigious institution in Punjab, warning that further actions may follow to alter the character of Chandigarh.

He also announced that a SAD-led delegation would soon meet the vice president of India to seek his intervention in this matter.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : panjab university Student Protest

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 16 2025 | 9:11 AM IST

