CAT 2026 correction window opens today: Check editable fields, deadline

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore opened the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 application correction window today, October 5. The CAT 2026 exam is scheduled to take place in 3 sessions on November 29, 2026, according to official information.

A number of other business schools use the CAT exam for admission, and it continues to be the principal gateway to Master of Business Administration (MBA) programs at IIMs.

The CAT 2026 edit window will be open from 10 a.m. on October 5 to 5 p.m. on October 6; candidates should be aware. On August 3, 2026, IIM Indore began accepting applications for the CAT.

CAT 2026 application correction: How to edit the form?

· Visit the official CAT website at iimcat.ac.in.

· Press the Existing User option.

Log in using your CAT 2026 user ID and password.

· Open the submitted application form.

· Edit the photograph, signature or test city preference, as needed.

· Check the revised details carefully.

· Save and submit the changes.

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CAT 2026 correction window: What can be edited and what can't?

The rectification function is only available to candidates who have finished their CAT 2026 registration and paid the relevant application cost. Candidates cannot change every detail they entered upon registration using the correction facility. The following fields are editable by candidates:

· Photograph

· Signature

· Test state or city preferences

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CAT 2026 date and time

On November 29, 2026, IIM Indore will hold the CAT 2026 exam in three sessions across about 170 cities. There will be three sessions: 8:30 am to 10:30 am, 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm, and 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm.

On November 4, the CAT 2026 admit card is scheduled to be made available. The correction window will close after the deadline; therefore, candidates who need to make changes to their CAT 2026 application should finish the process by 5 p.m. on October 6.

CAT 2026 exam

The test will be divided into 3 sections: Quantitative Aptitude (QA), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC). Candidates will have 40 minutes for each segment of the two-hour test, which consists of 68 questions.

Admission to MBA and other postgraduate management programs provided by the IIMs and several other participating management institutes is based on CAT results.