Britannica Education launches digital school learning solutions in India

Among the solutions unveiled were Britannica School, Britannica Library, Britannica Professional Learning, and Britannica Connect-Global Community for Collaborative Learning

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2024 | 12:16 PM IST

Britannica Education, a global publisher of encyclopedias, on Friday launched 12-odd digital learning solutions in India targeting teachers, students and schools, officials said.

Among the solutions unveiled were Britannica School, Britannica Library, Britannica Professional Learning, and Britannica Connect-Global Community for Collaborative Learning (GCCL).

According to officials, each product is subscription-based, ensuring scalability, accessibility, and affordability.

"Our mission is to inspire curiosity and the joy of learning, providing trusted, verified content that supports both teachers and students. By empowering educators and nurturing skill-based growth, we aim to ensure that every learner -- regardless of background -- can achieve their dreams," said Sal De Spirito, Global Executive Vice President, Britannica Education.

 

Founded in 1768, Encyclopaedia Britannica is among the credible sources of knowledge worldwide. Having transitioned from print to digital, Britannica Education now offers a range of online resources that support critical thinking, research skills, and digital literacy for students and educators across the globe.

"India's rich educational heritage resonates with Britannica's legacy. By merging global best practices with local strengths, we bring research-driven, skill-focused, and future-ready learning solutions that empower schools, educators, and students across the nation," Utkarsh Mishra, Director, Commercial Operations, Britannica Education India.

First Published: Dec 07 2024 | 12:16 PM IST

