Bihar Board extends Class 9, 11 registration deadline for 2028 exams

The deadline for registering for the 2028 Matric and Intermediate yearly exams has been extended by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). For qualified students in Classes 9 and 11, schools can now complete the registration procedure by November 6, 2026.

In 2028, students in Class 9 will take the Matric test, and those in Class 11 will have the opportunity to take the Intermediate exam. For students whose applications are still waiting, the extension provides schools with more time to finish the registration procedures.

How to apply for the Bihar Board Extends Class 9 and 11 Registration for 2028 Exams?

1. Visit the relevant official portal for Class 11 or Class 9.

2. Log in using the school's official User ID and password.

3. Fill in the displayed captcha code.

4. Enter or upload the required details for eligible students whose registrations are pending.

5. Verify all student records and finalize the submission before November 6, 2026.

Documents required for the BSEB Class 9, 11 registration

• Student’s Aadhaar Card

• A duly filled and signed registration declaration form, from the school.

• Latest colour photographs of the student.

• Student's signature or thumb impression on the registration form.

• Caste certificate needed, if applying under reserved categories for fee concessions.

• Income certificate needed, if claiming fee waivers or concessions.

• Past class mark sheet or transfer details (especially if coming from another board like CBSE or ICSE).

ALSO READ: AP Inter Timetable 2027 out: Check BIEAP exam dates and how to download • Academic Bank of Credits or APAAR identification details, if applicable.

Formalities for the BSEB Class 9 and Class 11 Registration?

The extended deadline is applicable to qualified students in Classes 9 and 11 who have not yet finished registering for the 2028 board exams. If students need confirmation of their registration status, they can get in touch with their schools.

To find out if there are any details or formalities that need to be completed, those whose registration is still pending should speak with the administration of their school.

More about the Bihar board registration deadline

The completion of the registration process via the approved portals is the responsibility of school authorities. Students should verify that their registration has been completed and provide any necessary information or papers that their institutions may want.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu 10th and 12th Exam Timetable 2027 Out, know more In order to verify their child's registration status, parents can also get in touch with the school administration. Instead of waiting until the last day, it is best to check well in advance of the deadline. Parents and students can get more information by contacting their schools or visiting the corresponding BSEB portals.

Bihar Board Registration 2028: Official websites

Separate online registration portals for Class 9 and Class 11 have been made available by BSEB. To finish the procedure, school authorities must access the pertinent website.

To provide the necessary student information, schools must log in using their student credentials and adhere to the guidelines on the respective portals.

· Class 9, Matric Examination 2028: secondary.biharboardonline.org