CLAT 2027 registration deadline extended to November 7; here's how to apply

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2027 registration deadline has been extended by the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs). Candidates may now use the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in, to submit their application forms till November 7.

Admission to undergraduate and graduate legal programmes offered by participating National Law Universities in India is determined by the entrance exam.

How to apply for CLAT 2027?

· Visit the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

· Click on the CLAT 2027 registration link.

· Fill in the required details to register.

· Log in using the registered credentials.

· Enter the application form with personal and academic details.

· Upload the required documents.

· Make the payment of the application fee and submit the form.

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CLAT 2027 Exam Date

The official timetable states that CLAT 2027 will take place on December 6, 2026. The test will be administered offline.

For the academic year 2027–2028, admission to 1-year postgraduate LLM programs and 5-year integrated undergraduate law programs will be determined by the entrance exam.

Applicants must complete the application process and take the entrance exam to be admitted to these courses.

CLAT 2027 Application Fee

The fee can be paid online using the available payment methods. Additionally, candidates should keep their payment receipt and application.

In order to allow applicants more time to apply, the Consortium has extended the deadline, so those who have not yet registered should finish the process by November 7. The application fee is determined by the candidate's category.

· General and OBC candidates: Rs 4,000

· SC, ST, BPL and PwD candidates: Rs 3,500.