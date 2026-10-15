Dussehra 2026: State-wise school holiday schedule for Navratri, Durga Puja

With the festive season underway, schools across India are preparing for Dussehra and Durga Puja breaks. However, the length of these holidays varies significantly by region, dictated by state government notifications and individual school calendars.

While West Bengal and other eastern regions celebrate Durga Puja over many days, leading to longer school holidays, several northern states celebrate Vijayadashami with a shorter break.

When is Dussehra 2026 date?

According to the Hindu festival calendar, Dussehra falls on Tuesday, October 20, 2026. This date is in October, when several states also celebrate Durga Puja and Navratri.

Depending on their school's scheduling, students may be granted extra days off. A long weekend is not assured, though, as the length of the holiday depends on the institution's calendar and whether any extra days are designated as holidays.

State-wise Dussehra and Durga Puja school holidays 2026

· Delhi and Madhya Pradesh: Schools usually follow the applicable government holiday calendar, with any additional holiday days determined by the senior officials.

· Uttar Pradesh and Bihar: Schools may stay shut for Vijayadashami and selected days during Navratri. The duration can differ between government and private schools.

· West Bengal: Durga Puja is one of the state’s major festivals. Schools typically mark an extended break around the Puja period, with dates determined by the academic calendar.

· Assam: Schools may mark holidays for Durga Puja and Vijayadashami, depending on the official holiday calendar.

· Karnataka: Schools may close for Ayudha Puja and Vijayadashami, with the duration varying by institution.

· Tamil Nadu: Schools may mark holidays around Ayudha Puja and Vijayadashami as per the state calendar.

· Andhra Pradesh and Telangana: School holidays may coincide with Vijayadashami and the Dasara holiday period, depending on the academic calendar.

Benefit of Dussehra holidays 2026

For confirmation of the dates, parents and students should consult the official holiday calendar provided by their school or state education authority. Students can spend time with their families, go to local events, and take a quick trip during the holiday break.

Without making the break too taxing, parents can also encourage their kids to finish holiday homework and review lessons. Before returning to their usual academic schedule, students might take a break over the Dussehra vacations. Families can better organise the break by looking up the official school calendar beforehand.