JEE Advanced 2025: JAB restores old rule of only 2 attempts instead of 3

The JEE Advanced restriction has been restored to two attempts in two consecutive years, according to a recent press release from IIT Kanpur that was posted on the website jeeadv.ac.in

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 6:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Candidates will only be permitted to take the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced only twice as the Joint Admission Board (JAB) has decided to reinstate the previous eligibility requirement.
 
The JEE Advanced 2025 limit of three attempts in three consecutive years has been restored back to two attempts in two consecutive years. The news release dated November 18, 2024, which announced that the JEE Advanced 2025 attempt limit would be reduced to twice in two consecutive years, has been posted on the official JEE Advanced 2025 website. 
IIT Kanpur had officially announced the change in the JEE Advanced attempt limit on November 5, 2024, along with the introduction of the JEE Advanced 2025 website.
 
 
The board had announced the decision to allow the candidates three attempts at JEE Advanced in three consecutive years earlier this month, which has now been revoked.

JEE Advanced 2025: Performance in Mains 2025

Candidates must rank in the top 2,50,000 (across all categories) BE/BTech paper (paper 1) of JEE Main 2025. This is the distribution of candidates per category, which includes a horizontal reserve for PwD candidates.-
 
Open: 1,01,250

OBC-NCL: 67,500
 
SC: 37,500
 
ST: 18,750
 
General-EWS: 25,000
 
The total number of applicants may be slightly more than 2,50,000 in the presence of tied ranks/scores.

JEE Advanced 2025: Age restriction

Candidates must have been born on October 1, 2000, or later. Candidates who are PwD, SC, or ST are eligible for a five-year age relaxation.

JEE Advanced 2025: Class 12 exam appearance 

JEE Advanced 2025 is only open to students who took the Class 12 (or equivalent) test for the first time in 2023, 2024, or 2025 with mathematics, physics, and chemistry as required subjects.

JEE Advanced 2025: About the IIT admission

A candidate is ineligible for JEE Advanced 2025 if they have been accepted into an IIT course specified in the JoSAA business guidelines. Additionally ineligible are candidates whose admission to IITs was cancelled after they joined. Candidates are eligible if they were accepted into an IIT preparation course for the first time in 2024.
 
Additionally, those who were previously assigned a seat by the JoSAA but failed to report, withdrew, or had their seat cancelled before the recent round of allotment are eligible. The application deadline will not be extended, according to the National Testing Agency (NTA), which administers JEE Mains, the screening exam for the IIT JEE Advanced. 
 
Forms for JEE Mains must be turned in by September 22. Between November 26 and 27, the agency will offer an opportunity for application form corrections.
 

First Published: Nov 19 2024 | 6:00 PM IST

