SSC CGL Tier II, Constable GD 2025: Exam schedule out at official website

The Staff Selection Commission, SSC, has announced the SSC CGL Tier 2 exam timetable. Candidates can check the timetable on the official website at ssc.gov.in

SSC CGL Tier II, Constable GD 2025. Photo: Shutterstock

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2024 | 2:58 PM IST

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has finally issued the SSC CGL Tier 2 exam timetable for 2025. The dates of the SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) tier 2 examinations are January 18–20, 2025.
 
Additionally, the dates for the SSC GD Constable exam have been released for the positions of Sepoy in the Narcotics Control Bureau, Rifleman (GD) in the Assam Rifles, SSF, and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

SSC CGL TIER 2 exams: Key details

Only applicants who pass the Tier 1 exam will be eligible to take the Tier 2 SSC CGL exam. The dates of the Tier 1 exams were September 9–26, 2024. Candidates had until October 8 to raise complaints to the Tier 1 provisional answer keys, which were made public on October 4.
 
 
Although the SSC has not yet released the Tier 1 results, candidates are encouraged to use their roll numbers from their admit cards to access the official SSC website (ssc.gov.in) when the results are made public.

SSC GD Constable Exam 2025: Exam Timetable

The Constable (GD) exams for Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, CAPFs, SSF, and Sepoy positions in the Narcotics Control Bureau are planned across multiple dates in February 2025 which are as follows:
 
February 4–13, 2025

February 17–21, 2025
February 24–25, 2025
 
This extensive timetable guarantees enough chances for candidates aiming to save these highly sought-after roles.

SSC GD Constable Exam 2025: What’s next?

The exam calendar's release has given SSC applicants a better understanding of their schedules. The goal for people taking the SSC CGL Tier 2 tests should be to prepare well to qualify. In the meanwhile, candidates for the Constable (GD) examinations need to monitor future announcements.
 
The announcements made by the SSC are intended to provide applicants with sufficient time to prepare, guaranteeing openness and prompt updates. Keep checking for further information on admit card releases and results announcements.
 

First Published: Nov 20 2024 | 2:58 PM IST

