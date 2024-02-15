Sensex (    %)
                        
BSEB Bihar Board Matric Exam 2024: All details about class 12 and 10 exams

On Feb 15, 2024, the CBSE class 12 and 10 exams will begin. Students need to carry an admit card alongside school ID to the test centre. The first shift will start at 9:30 am and another at 2 pm

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 3:58 PM IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has begun the Class 10, 12 tests 2024 from today, February 15. From February 15 to March 13, 2024, the CBSE class 10 exams will be conducted by the Board. The class 12 tests will be conducted from February 15 to April 2, 2024. The Bihar Board 10th tests 2024 will be conducted from February 15 to 23, 2024. 
Many state boards, including the Bihar Board and UP Board have started their yearly academic examinations. Students showing up for the board tests 2024 must adhere to the test rules to keep away from unnecessary pressure. It is critical to carry a legitimate hall ticket/admit card to the test centre alongside a school ID.
CBSE Board Exams 2024: Reporting time

On all exam days, the Board will begin the classes 10 and 12 exams at 10:30 a.m. However, students should be aware that the time it takes to finish the papers will vary. Most of the papers will end at 1:30 pm. Some papers end at 12:30 p.m.

Bihar Board Admit Card 2024: Steps To Download

Step 1: Go to the Bihar Board's official website at secondary.biharboardonline.com.
Step 2: Search for the BSEB Class 10 Admit Card 2024 link.
Step 3: Press the link and fill in your login ID and password.
Step 4: Once logged in, your hall ticket will be showcased on the screen.
Step 5: Download the Bihar Class 10 admit card 2024 and take a printout for later use. 

Bihar Board 2024: Overview 

This year, the Bihar Board expects approximately 16 lakh students to take the matriculation exam. For this, a sum of 1585 test centers have been made across the state. The board has sent roll numbers, roll codes, OMR sheets, and shift-wise list of students to every area. Because of the absence of exam buildings in the district headquarters and sub-divisions, the test is being conducted in two shifts. This year, 16.94 lakh students are scheduled to take the Bihar Board 10th exam.

The Bihar Board Inter test will be conducted from February 1 to 12, 2024. The intermediate exam will be conducted at 1522 centres. For this, the board has announced the list of matriculation and intermediate exam centres. This time, 58 test centres have been expanded for the matriculation board test and 51 test centers for the intermediate test.


First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 3:58 PM IST

