From 95% to 100%: Student scores perfect 500 after CBSE re-evaluation

A Jharkhand student attracted national attention after the announcement of the CBSE Class 12 revaluation results. After her grades were updated, Avani Kejriwal, a commerce student at DPS SAIL Township, Dhurwa, received a perfect score of 500 out of 500.

On June 22, 2026, the Central Board of Secondary Education ( CBSE ) released the results of the revaluation. Her already impressive result became one of the year's most noteworthy academic accomplishments after the scores were corrected.

How did Avani Kejriwal’s grades change?

Avani scored 95.2% when the Class 12 results were initially announced on May 13. She thought the grades did not reflect her performance and chose to request a reevaluation, even though her family was happy with the result.

After the updated results were made public, Avni told ANI that her family was overjoyed with the result. Additionally, she advised students not to let social media impact their academic pursuits.

CBSE revised Avani’s final score after reevaluation. She received a perfect score of 500 in the updated results. She received perfect scores in each of the five commerce courses.

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Importance of CBSE revaluation

Every year, thousands of CBSE students apply for verification of marks and re-evaluation. In most cases, revisions are limited to minor changes. Large increases in scores are uncommon, while perfect scores after re-evaluation are even rarer.

Avani's case underscores the importance of the review mechanism within the examination system. It demonstrates that students who genuinely believe their answer sheets have been undervalued can benefit from seeking reassessment.

For Avani and her family, the revised result marks the culmination of a journey that began with an already strong performance and ended with academic perfection. Her achievement has quickly become one of the standout stories of the 2026 CBSE Class 12 examination cycle, serving as a reminder that students should not hesitate to pursue re-evaluation when they are confident their performance merits a second review.