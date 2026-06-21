CBSE processes 87% of Class XII re-evaluation applications in first phase

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday began releasing the outcomes of applications submitted by Class XII students under its post-result services for verification and re-evaluation, with around 87 per cent of applicants receiving their results in the first phase.

The revised outcomes are being released through DigiLocker, and students whose marks have changed following re-evaluation or verification can download revised marksheets.

“Today, the results of around 87 per cent of candidates who have applied for re-evaluation and/or verification of issues observed have been declared. The outcomes for the remaining candidates will also be released in phases and the entire process is expected to be completed soon,” the board said in a statement.

The development comes more than a month after CBSE declared the Class XII results on May 13 for approximately 1.77 million candidates. Under the board's post-result process, students were allowed to obtain scanned copies of their evaluated answer books between May 19 and May 25, following which applications for verification of issues observed and re-evaluation were accepted from June 2 to June 7.

While the board said most applications had been processed, around 13 per cent are still pending and will be cleared in subsequent phases. CBSE did not disclose the total number of applications received or how many students have seen changes in their scores.

In a move likely to be closely watched by students, CBSE said candidates whose verification requests have been marked "No-change" will be allowed to inspect their answer books at regional offices. The schedule for inspections will be announced separately.

“Candidates who applied for the verification of issues observed and for whom CBSE has reported the outcome as "No-change" would be offered an opportunity, if they wish, to inspect their answer books at the concerned CBSE regional office. The schedule for the same would be released soon,” CBSE said.

The inspection facility follows weeks of scrutiny of the board's post-result mechanism, with students using social media to flag alleged discrepancies in answer books and evaluation records. CBSE has repeatedly maintained that its systems are robust and that all claims found to be valid are corrected and reflected in revised marks.

The board said the post-result services platform operated under the supervision of experts from the Digital India Corporation, IIT Kanpur and IIT Madras to guard against unauthorised access and ensure the integrity of the process.

CBSE also appealed to students and parents not to rely on rumours or unverified social media posts regarding re-evaluation outcomes, saying official updates would continue to be communicated through authorised channels.

The board is expected to complete the processing of the remaining applications in the coming days.