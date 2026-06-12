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Home / India News / Students, aspirants join CJP protest over exam irregularities in Lucknow

Students, aspirants join CJP protest over exam irregularities in Lucknow

The demonstration is part of a nationwide campaign launched by the CJP, which had earlier held demonstrations in Delhi and Pune

Supporters of Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) take part in a protest demanding resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination-related lapses, at Eco Garden, in Lucknow

Supporters of Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) take part in a protest demanding resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination-related lapses, at Eco Garden, in Lucknow | PTI

Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2026 | 1:29 PM IST

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Students and government job aspirants assembled here on Friday for a protest led by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke over alleged examination irregularities, with demonstrators pressing for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Candidates preparing for teaching, medical, revenue, administrative, and other government recruitment examinations were among the protesters who gathered at the Eco Garden here since morning.

The demonstration is part of a nationwide campaign launched by the CJP, which had earlier held demonstrations in Delhi and Pune.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Babloo Kumar told PTI that the permission for the programme was granted after an application was submitted by an individual and not by any organisation.

 

"The application was submitted by a teacher, Vivek Kumar, late Thursday evening. After completing the required procedure, permission was granted," he said.

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The officer said reports claiming police had denied permission for the protest were misleading, as no application regarding the demonstration had been received till Thursday evening.

According to police, the permission is valid from 10 am to 4 pm, and around 1,000 people are expected to participate.

Earlier, Dipke had said the protest would be conducted in a peaceful and constitutional manner to raise concerns over alleged examination irregularities.

"We have held peaceful protests in Delhi and Pune. We are not doing anything wrong. We only want to put forward our views in a democracy," he had said.

The CJP plans to hold further demonstrations in Amritsar and Bengaluru before returning to Delhi's Jantar Mantar for a larger protest on June 20.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Dharmendra Pradhan exam results Entrance Exams NEET-UG CBSE Class 12 Result

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First Published: Jun 12 2026 | 1:29 PM IST

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