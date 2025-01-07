Business Standard

GATE 2025: Admit Card released at official website, check steps to download

GATE 2025: Admit Card released at official website, check steps to download

GATE Admit Card 2025 Out: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has officially released the GATE 2025 admit cards today, January 7, 2025 on the official website at gate2025.iitr.ac.in

Last Updated : Jan 07 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

GATE 2025 Admit Card Out Today: The GATE 2025 admit cards were formally released by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee today, January 7, 2025. The admit cards for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025 are currently available for download on the official website at gate2025.iitr.ac.in.
 
The exam will be held by the institute at a number of exam centres on February 1, 2, 15, and 16, 2025. The exams will be conducted in two shifts; morning (9:30 AM to 12:30 PM) and afternoon (2:30 PM to 5:30 PM). To enter the examination room, you must have your admission card.
 

GATE 2025 admit card: Steps to download 

    • Go to the official website at gate2025.iitr.ac.in
    • Route to the link that says 'GATE 2025 admit card' link
    • It will get you to 'GATE GOAPS portal

    • Login using credentials like enrollment ID and password
    • Once logged in, GATE 2025 admit card will display on the screen
    • View details mentioned on the admit card
    • Download GATE 2025 admit card and save it for future use. 

GATE 2025 admit card: Details mentioned 

Candidates can view the below details on their GATE 2025 hall ticket for any error, they may reach out to the concerned official authority for rectification.
 
    • Name of the candidate
    • Photo of the candidate
    • Signature of the candidate
    • Exam date and timing
    • Enrollment ID
    • Roll number
    • Test paper code
    • Exam centre and centre code
    • Exam day guidelines and instructions. 

What is GATE? 

The Engineering Graduate Aptitude Test is an All-India exam that is administered and approved in eight different locations. The GATE Committee, which is made up of faculty members from IISc and seven other IITs, administers the test on behalf of the Department of Education, the National Coordinating Board, and the Ministry of Human Resources Development. 
 
The GATE exam's objective is to assess students' understanding of subjects such as science and engineering. Many PSUs (Public Sector Undertakings) use the GATE scorecard to hire candidates for prestigious positions in companies like Hindustan Petroleum, GAIL, and Indian Oil, among others.
 

