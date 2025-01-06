Business Standard

UGC NET 2024: Admit Card to be released shortly for Jan 9, 10 and 15 exams

The NTA will soon announce the UGC NET exams admit cards, scheduled for January 9, 10, and 15, 2025. Admit cards for the exams on Jan 3, 6, 7, and 8 are already made at official website

Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 3:14 PM IST

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will shortly declare the admit cards for the University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC NET 2024) December exam scheduled to be conducted on January 9, 10 and 15, 2025. 
 
Using their registration number, birthdate, and other information on the login page, people who registered for the exams can get their call letters. On the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, you may find the link to the UGC NET admit card 2024.
 
The UGC NET December session test 2024 is scheduled to take place from January 3 to January 16, 2025. The testing agency is issuing call letters for this in stages. The exam admit cards for January 6, 7, and 8 have already been made. Two to three days prior to the test, the remaining admit cards will be made available. For the recent information, candidates are suggested to visit the official website frequently. 
 

Exam Dates: January 3 to January 16, 2025

Exam Timings
 
    • First Shift: 9 AM to 12 Noon

    • Second Shift: 3 PM to 6 PM
    • Exam Mode: Computer-Based Test (CBT) only.
 
Exam Pattern
 
    • Objective-type, multiple-choice questions
    • No break between segments
    • Question paper available in English and Hindi (except for language papers). 

UGC NET December Admit Card 2024: How to download?

    • Go to the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in
 
    • Route to the link that says, 'UGC NET December 2024 admit card'
 
    • It will redirect you to the login page where you need to fill in your application number, date of birth, security and click on 'login'
 
    • UGC NET December Admit Card 2024 will display on the screen
 
    • Download and save UGC NET December Admit Card 2024 for future use.

UGC NET December Admit Card 2024: Details mentioned 

    • Candidate's Name
    • Roll Number
    • Date of Birth
    • Exam Address
    • Exam Date
    • Shift Timing. 

UGC NET Admit Card 2024: Helpline 

Candidates for UGC-NET December 2024 can call 011-40759000 or send an email to ugcnet@nta.ac.in if they have any issues downloading the admit card or if there are any query in the information on the admit card. 

About the UGC NET 

In Indian universities and colleges, the UGC-NET examination is used to assess a candidate's eligibility for "award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor’, ‘appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D.’ and ‘admission to Ph.D. only". 
 

First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 3:14 PM IST

