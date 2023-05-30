JAC 12th Result 2023: Jharkhand's Commerce, Arts results to be soon today

This year, approximately 8 million students took the JAC Class 10 and 12 board exams. The JAC class 12th exams were held from March 14 to April 5. The JAC class 12th was held from March 14 to April 5, 2023.

Today, May 30 at 3 pm, the Class 12th Arts and Commerce stream results will be released by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC). The JAC 12th Arts, Commerce results will be available at the official websites i.e. jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic.in, and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.