AYUSH NEET PG 2023 counselling: Round 3 registration begins today

The registration process for the AYUSH NEET PG 2023 counselling round 3 is all set to begin today, November 9, 2023. Candidates who want to register for the counselling round can do it through the official website aaccc.gov.in.

Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee, AACCC, will conclude the registration process on November 13, 2023. Thereafter, the seat allotment process will be done between November 14 to November 15, 2023, and the result will be announced on November 16, 2023. Once all the formalities are done, candidates need to report to the allotted institute from November 17 to November 24, 2023.

Round 3 allotment for AYUSH NEET PG counselling will be done based on the choices entered in the allotment round.

AACCC issued an eligibility notification recently and made it clear that candidates who need to receive seats through State/UT Counseling will later be allocated a seat in AACCC-PG Round 3 and will invalidate their State/UT seats, making their enrollment in the AACCC-PG allotted institute compulsory.

What are the documents required for AYUSH NEET PG 2023 counselling Round 3 Registration?

Here is the list of documents required for AYUSH NEET PG 2023 counselling Round 3 Registration:

AACCC issued provisional allotment letter

Marksheet and passing certificate of class 10 and 12

NTA issued AIAPGET-2023 admit card

NTA issued AIAPGET-2023 rank card

BAMS, BUMS, BHMS, BSMS's mark sheet

BAMS, BUMS, BHMS, BSMS degree certificate.

Candidate must have completed their twelve months Compulsory Rotatory Internship Completion Certificate on or before October 31, 2023

Permanent registration certificate to the allotted Institute on or before December 1, 2023.

8 passport-size photographs and date of birth certificate.

Caste certificate and Medical fitness certification if required.

How to register for AYUSH NEET PG 2023 Round 3 Registration?

Here are the steps to follow to apply for the AYUSH NEET PG 2023 Round 3:

Firstly, visit the official website aaccc.gov.in.

On the homepage, look for the AACCC NEET PG registration link and click on it.

A new page will open, and you have to enter your login details.

Once all the details are shared, you need to make the payment.

Click on the submit button.

You can download the page and keep the hard copy for future reference.