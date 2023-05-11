CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 Fake Notice on Result Date Circulates

The CBSE 10th and 12th results 2023 fake notice states that the results will be released on Thursday, May 11; however, the Central Board of Secondary Education has confirmed that the notice's date is incorrect. It is important to note that the CBSE results for Classes 10 and 12 are likely to be released soon.

The CBSE's formal confirmation of the fakeness of the CBSE 10th and 12th results 2023 date notice is finally here. Students should not believe the fake notice about the CBSE classes 10 and 12 results date that is circulating on various social media platforms. The board will report the result date and time on its true site at cbse.gov.in for a possibility to remain informed. To be certain, one must keep up with the most recent announcements on the official website.