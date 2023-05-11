close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 Fake Notice on Result Date Circulates

According to a CBSE spokesperson, the CBSE 10th and 12th Results 2023 date notice that is being shared on various social media platforms is fake

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 Fake Notice

CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 Fake Notice on Result Date Circulates. Photo: Shutterstock.com

2 min read Last Updated : May 11 2023 | 1:07 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The CBSE's formal confirmation of the fakeness of the CBSE 10th and 12th results 2023 date notice is finally here. Students should not believe the fake notice about the CBSE classes 10 and 12 results date that is circulating on various social media platforms. The board will report the result date and time on its true site at cbse.gov.in for a possibility to remain informed. To be certain, one must keep up with the most recent announcements on the official website.
The CBSE 10th and 12th results 2023 fake notice states that the results will be released on Thursday, May 11; however, the Central Board of Secondary Education has confirmed that the notice's date is incorrect. It is important to note that the CBSE results for Classes 10 and 12 are likely to be released soon.




CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023: Details

The CBSE 10th, 12th result date fake notification contains every detail that an official circular states so clearly individuals will trust it. It is recommended that candidates who took their respective board examinations on the scheduled dates remain alert and fall for such notices.
Only the official cbse.gov.in website should be visited for all authentic and original information. It is essential to keep in mind that the board has not yet announced any dates for the results. This year, approximately 38,83,710 students were eligible to take the CBSE exams for Class 10 and Class 12.



CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023: Download 

Here are the steps you should take to download the CBSE 10th and 12th results 2023 once they are available online:
    • Go to the site at cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, or results.nic.in.

Also Read

CBSE Results 2023: Everything you need to know to check at website

CBSE 10th, 12th results 2023 date announced? Fake notice goes viral

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 to be announced soon on official website

CGBSE 10th 12th Result 2023: How to check results at results.cg.nic.in

CBSE CTET Result 2023: How to check, download Scorecard, other details

KCET 2023 Admit Card released on kea.kar.nic.in, UGCET exam from May 20

UGC NET 2023: NTA starts registration process, other details inside

      
    • Tap on the CBSE 10th result 2023 or CBSE 12th result 2023 link on the landing page.
      
    • Give your Roll Number and other login information in the given boxes.
      
    • Your result will show up on the device and you can go through your CBSE scores.
      
    • Download the CBSE result and save it for later.
      
Topics : CBSE result CBSE Class 12 Result CBSE class 10 results

First Published: May 11 2023 | 1:17 PM IST

Latest News

View More

African swine fever outbreak in Indonesia killed 35,297 pigs, WOAH confirms

Pigs
2 min read

Protests to violence: What happened in Pakistan after Imran Khan's arrest?

A supporter of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan hurls back a tear gas shell toward police as he and others were protesting against the arrest of their leader, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (Photo: AP/PTI)
5 min read

NIA raids 11 places across J-K's four districts in Terror funding case

Photo: ANI/Twitter
1 min read

Uber launches flight bookings in UK, plans to double down on growth

uber
3 min read

Deep depression over Bay of Bengal intensifies into cyclonic storm Mocha

Bay of Bengal, Marina beach, Cyclone Vardah, Chennai, strong waves
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Shell firms under scanner of tax authorities over fake ITC claims

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
3 min read

L&T Q4 results: PAT rises 10% YoY to Rs 3,987 cr, dividend at Rs 24 a share

L&amp;T Q4 net increases 10% to Rs 3,621 cr, firm declares dividend of Rs 22
2 min read

Dr Reddy's Labs Q4 result: PAT up 9 times, div declared at Rs 40 per share

Dr Reddy's
2 min read

GAIL to build $4.89-bn ethane cracker near LNG import plant in West India

GAIL
2 min read

Google I/O highlights: Pixel Fold to Bard, everything announced at keynote

Google IO 2023
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon