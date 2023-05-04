AP POLYCET Hall Ticket 2023 released on May 3, check how to download

AP POLYCET 2023 exam date

The AP POLYCET 2023 exam is set to be held on May 10, and the one-paper exam duration will be for 2 hours. The timing of the examination is 11 am to 1 pm which will take place in 54 towns in 26 districts of Andhra Pradesh. Most likely the result of the AP POLYCET 2023 exam will be declared on May 25, 2023.

The State Board of Technical Education and Training released admit card 2023 for Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test on May 3, 2023.Candidates can check and download their AP POLYCET admit card 2023 from the official website, i.e., polycetap.nic.in. Candidates need to enter their application number and date of birth to download the hall ticket.