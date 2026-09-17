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CGPSC State Service Exam 2025: Interview, document verification postponed

The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has postponed the State Service Examination 2025's document verification and interview process. The recruitment is being held for 265 posts

CGPSC State Service Exam 2025

CGPSC State Service Exam 2025 updates

Princess Sonika New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2026 | 5:07 PM IST

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The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has postponed the document verification and interview process for the State Service Examination 2025, just days before it was scheduled to begin. The commission cited “unavoidable circumstances” for the decision and said fresh dates would be announced separately.
 
The Chhattisgarh government will use the recruitment process to fill 265 positions across 20 departments. The commission stated in a notification published on Wednesday that updated dates for document verification and interviews will be posted on its official website. The process was originally planned to take place between September 20 and October 1.

CGPSC State Service Exam 2025: Why was the interview postponed?

State Congress leaders have been calling for more transparency in the assessment and shortlisting process, which coincides with the postponement. Bhupesh Baghel, a Congress leader and former chief minister of Chhattisgarh, had previously requested that the CGPSC postpone the interviews until the issues brought up by the candidates were resolved.
 
 
Before the interviews, Baghel had insisted on the availability of answer sheets. Additionally, he requested free copies of the assessed response forms for all applicants, even those who were not chosen for interviews.
 
He also demanded that answer sheets be re-evaluated, sample answers for the Main Examination be made available, and clear guidelines for choosing assessors be established. He insisted on a 1:3 shortlisting ratio for interviews. 

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More on the CGPSC State Service Exam 2025

The Congress has raised concerns over the evaluation of answer sheets and questioned the number of candidates shortlisted for the interview stage. However, these remain allegations by the opposition party and have not been established as findings against the CGPSC.
 
The ruling BJP has rejected the claim, stating that the CGPSC has prescribed minimum qualifying marks and that answer sheets are evaluated by subject experts while keeping candidates' identities confidential. Applicants should wait until the commission announces the revised dates for interviews and document verification. For the most recent information, they should visit the CGPSC's official website. 
 

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First Published: Sep 17 2026 | 5:07 PM IST