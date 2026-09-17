SBI CISO vacancy 2026: Check eligibility, salary and application date

The State Bank of India ( SBI ) is inviting applications from eligible Indian citizens for the post of Group Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) on a contractual basis. The recruitment drive is for one position, with the selected candidate potentially receiving an annual cost to company (CTC) of up to ₹2.50 crore.

The application window opened on September 4, 2026, and will close on September 24, 2026. The position is located in Mumbai or Navi Mumbai, but SBI may depute or move the chosen officer in accordance with its needs. The 3-year original contract may be extended for an additional 2 years.

How to apply for SBI Group CISO Recruitment 2026?

· Visit the SBI Careers website at sbi.bank.in.

· Go to the Current Openings section.

· Search for an advertisement number CRPD/SCO/2026-27/21.

· Click on the online application link.

· Register and fill in the required details.

· Upload the photograph, signature and required documents.

· Make the payment of the applicable application fee online.

· Submit the application form after checking all details.

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SBI Group CISO Recruitment 2026 fees

Candidates who meet the requirements can apply online via SBI's careers portal. SC, ST, and PwBD candidates are not required to pay the application fee, which is ₹750 for General, EWS, and OBC candidates.

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SBI Group CISO 2026: Eligibility Criteria

· Candidates registering for the Group CISO post should meet the prescribed educational and professional experience needs as of August 31, 2026.

· BTech/BE with at least 50% marks in Computer Science, Computer Science and Engineering, Software Engineering, IT, Electronics, Electronics and Communications Engineering, Cyber Security or an equivalent subject.

· Candidates with MCA, MTech or MSc in the specified disciplines can also register.

· The qualification should be from a recognised university, institution or board.

· Professional certifications such as CISSP, CISM, CCISO and CISA are preferred and should be valid on the date of the interview.

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SBI Group CISO 2026 salary

According to SBI , the candidate's experience, current salary, and posting would all be taken into consideration while negotiating the yearly CTC. 10% variable compensation and 90% fixed pay will make up the package. The duration of the engagement cannot be longer than 5 years.

The hiring process adheres to the RBI's July 31 cybersecurity guidelines for commercial banks. The directives superseded previous cybersecurity and IT-governance guidelines for commercial banks and went into effect right away.