Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 result declared; see details

Qualified candidates must register for the main exam. Here are the steps to access the result

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: Shutterstock

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2023 | 2:36 PM IST
The result of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 conducted on May 28 has been declared on the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)’s official website on Monday, June 12.
The candidates who have passed this exam are now qualified to appear for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023.

According to a report by PTI, more than 14,600 candidates have qualified for the main examinations this year.
To access the results, candidates must follow these steps:
  1. Visit the official UPSC website (upsc.gov.in)
  2. On the homepage, click on UPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2023’
  3. This will open a PDF file where results of the candidates will be available.
  4. Candidates can download the page and print out a hard copy of the pdf

Next steps for candidates
According to the examination rules, all qualified candidates need to apply again using the detailed application form-I (DAF-I) for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023. The dates and important instructions for filling out the DAF-I and submitting it will be announced later on the commission's website.

Usually the main exams are held in the month of September, while prelims are in the months of May or June.
The marks, cut-off marks, and answer keys of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 will be made available on the commission's website after the entire process of the civil services examination, 2023 is completed, which includes the declaration of the final result.

Those who successfully pass the main examinations will then enter the interview stage. This is the final round after which candidates may be selected as officers for services including the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and the Indian Police Service (IPS).
Topics : UPSC exam results BS Web Reports civil services education

First Published: Jun 12 2023 | 2:36 PM IST

