NEST 2024: Results declaring today 4 pm at nestexam.in, details inside

The results of the National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) Result 2024 will be announced today, July 12, 2024 at 4 pm by the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) Bhubaneswar

NEST 2024

NEST 2024

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2024 | 11:48 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Today, July 12, the National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2024 results will be released by the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar. 
The NEST 2024 result will be available and can be downloaded by visiting the official website at nestexam.in for candidates who have taken the test. 
The National Institute of Science Education and Research held NEST 2024 on June 30, 2024 in two shifts. The first shift was conducted between 9 am and 12:30 pm, whereas the second shift was held from 2:30 pm to 6 pm.

NEST Results 2024: How to check?

    • Visit the official website of NEST at nestexam.in.
    • On the home page, press on the NEST 2024 results link.
    • A new page will be displayed where candidates will have to enter the details.
    • The NEST 2024 results will be showcased on the screen.
    • Download and keep a hard copy of the same for future use.

NEST 2024: Exam pattern 

The computer-based NEST 2024 exam was conducted online. The time of the NEST 2024 exam lasted for 3 hours and 30 minutes. 
There were a total of 200 marks on the NEST 2024. 68 Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs) and Multiple-Selection Questions (MSQs) were included in the paper.

NEST Result 2024: Provisional answer key

On July 5, the NEST 2024 answer key was released. Before July 7, at 11 a.m., candidates could send an email to the appropriate NEST authorities to object to the NEST 2024 answer key. 
Each section of the examination (Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry, Physics) had an assigned email address for objections. 
Applicants were expected to connect supporting documents and give a legitimate explanation while raising objections against the NEST answer key 2024.

NEST 2024 Result: Calculate scores with answer key

Applicants can follow instructions below to calculate the possible score with the assistance of NEST answer key 2024.
    • Add 3 marks for every right answer.
    • Deduct 1 mark for wrong answers
    • No marks will be deducted for questions unattempted.

NEST 2024 Result: Tie breaking criteia

Applicants may have a look at the NEST 2024 tie-breaking criteria given below:
    • Priority is provided to applicants with higher grades in the general segment. 
    • Class 12th marks are taken into consideration if a tie continues. 
    • Finally, younger applicants are given preference if ties still exist on the NEST merit list.

What is the National Entrance Screening Test (NEST)?

National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) is held jointly by the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar, and Mumbai University - Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS), Mumbai. 
The NEST exam is held every year for admissions in Integrated MSc programmes in Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, Physics. 
The NEST exam is both challenging and rewarding. Students who do well in NEST can go to two of the best universities in the country to get a good education in the basic sciences. Additionally, they can carry out research under the direction of world-renowned scientists.

First Published: Jul 12 2024 | 11:48 AM IST

