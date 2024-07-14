Business Standard
Shah inaugurates 'PM College of Excellence' in 55 MP districts, hails Modi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised MP for starting medical and engineering courses in Hindi for the benefit of students

PM Narendra Modi has set a target to make India a developed nation by 2047 when the country will celebrate 100 years of Independence: Amit Shah | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Indore
Last Updated : Jul 14 2024 | 5:03 PM IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday virtually inaugurated 'Prime Minister's College of Excellence' for all 55 districts in Madhya Pradesh and hailed Narendra Modi's farsightedness in bringing in the New Education Policy amid the aim of making India a developed country by 2047.

Speaking at the main programme held at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Arts and Commerce College in Indore, which has been developed as a PM College of Excellence, Shah praised MP for implementing the NEP ahead of other states.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a target to make India a developed nation by 2047 when the country will celebrate 100 years of Independence. NEP will play a major role in it. In order to become a developed nation, the foundation of education has to be strengthened and PM Modi has shown farsightedness by bringing in NEP that fulfils the needs of the next 25 years," he asserted.

"NEP will not only get our students to stand on par with people of the world but will also unite the country's culture. It is focused on quality and not quantity and provides an opportunity to students to think out of the box. NEP ensures their 360 degree development," Shah said.

The Union Home Minister praised MP for starting medical and engineering courses in Hindi for the benefit of students. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, the state's Higher Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar, among others, also addressed the gathering on the occasion.

These colleges of excellence, where all courses will be offered as per NEP and will aim to impart employment-oriented education, are coming up at an estimated cost of Rs 486 crore, officials said. Shah, who took part in a mega sapling plantation drive earlier, said Indore, which is the cleanest city in India and a cotton centre, will also be known, henceforth, as an education hub.

Indore is marching ahead in the pharma and automobile sectors and is without doubt the financial capital of the state, Shah said.
First Published: Jul 14 2024 | 5:03 PM IST

