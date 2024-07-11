Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Education minister Pradhan meets NEET aspirants amid uncertainty over exam

According to sources, the students raised issues like the uncertainty prevailing over the fate of the exam which was conducted in May

Dharmendra Pradhan, Dharmendra, Pradhan

The government's assertion assumes significance in view of the observations made by the top court on July 8 that it may order a re-test if there were large-scale malpractices in holding the exam. | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2024 | 5:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday met some NEET aspirants at his residence, amid a raging row over alleged irregularities in the conduct of the medical entrance exam this year.
According to sources, the students raised issues like the uncertainty prevailing over the fate of the exam which was conducted in May, the delay in the counselling process and ultimately the academic calendar.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
While there have been demand for a re-test from several quarters, the education ministry has maintained the incidents of paper leak were localised, and by cancelling the exam in toto it cannot jeopardise the careers of lakhs of candidates who cleared the test fairly.
The matter has also reached the Supreme Court, which on Thursday adjourned till July 18 the hearing on the clutch of petitions seeking that exam be cancelled and the test be reconducted. The petitioners have also sought a probe into the alleged malpractices.
 
The ministry has informed the Supreme Court that a data analytics of the results of NEET-UG 2024 was conducted by IIT Madras which found there was neither any indication of "mass malpractice" nor a localised set of candidates benefiting from it and scoring abnormally high marks.

More From This Section

Photo of Jawaharlal Nehru University campus.

After UGC NET fiasco JNU considering reverting to in-house entrance for PhD

indian students coaching school

Over 100k students fail Class 9; 50k fail Class 11 in Delhi govt schools

Female students, School girls

MP: 10 schools to return Rs 65 crore fees illegally collected from students

SSC GD 2024

SSC GD 2024: Constable Result out at ssc.gov.in, view details and more

Chartered Accountant

ICAI CA Inter, final result 2024: Delhi's Shivam Mishra tops the exam

The government's assertion assumes significance in view of the observations made by the top court on July 8 that it may order a re-test if there were large-scale malpractices in holding the exam. The matter is being investigated by CBI.
Over 23.33 lakhs students had taken the test on May 5 at 4,750 centres in 571 cities, including in 14 cities overseas.
The Centre and the NTA, in their earlier affidavits filed in the apex court, had said that scrapping the exam would be "counterproductive" and "seriously jeopardise" lakhs of honest candidates in the absence of any proof of large-scale breach of confidentiality.
The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) is conducted by the NTA for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other related courses in government and private institutions across the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Shaktikanta Das, Shaktikanta, RBI Governor

LIVE: In line with RBI survey, June inflation likely to be close to 5%, says Shaktikanta Das

Protest, Kolkata Protest, NEET Protest, Kolkata NEET Protest

NEET-UG 2024 row: SC to hear petitions on paper leak allegations on July 18

Protest, NEET Protest, New Delhi Protest

NEET UG case: SC adjourns paper leak and malpractice hearing for July 18

CBI files chargesheet in Antrix-Devas deal case; names ex-ISRO chief

NEET-UG 2024: CBI arrests 2 more persons from Patna in alleged leak case

Modi, Narendra Modi, Putin, Russian President, Vladimir Putin

News updates: PM Modi reaches Presidential Palace for private meeting and dinner with Prez Putin

Topics : Dharmendra Pradhan NEET UG anti-NEET protests Question paper leak Education ministry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 11 2024 | 5:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai Rains UpdatesMarriage LoanLatest News LIVEAngel One Data LeakGold-Silver Price TodayBudget WatchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon