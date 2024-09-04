Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Education / News / CSIR UGC NET 2024 results expected to be out soon, check details here

CSIR UGC NET 2024 results expected to be out soon, check details here

The NTA may release the CSIR UGC NET 2024 result soon. Know more about the status of cut-off, normalization method, categories, toppers, and more.

Online education (Photo: Bloomberg)Online education (Photo: Bloomberg)

(Photo: Bloomberg)

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2024 | 6:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to announce the Joint Council of Scientific and Industrial Research National Eligibility Test (CSIR NET) result 2024 soon for the June session. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their CSIR NET June 2024 results through the official website csirnet.nta.ac.in.

Over 2.25 lakh students appeared for the examination which was held on July 25, 26, and 27, 2024. The examination took place in two shifts; from 9 am to 12 noon and from 3 pm to 6 pm. On July 27, the exam took place in the first shift only. 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The CSIR UGC NET examination was conducted at 348 centres in 187 cities. The results for the CSIR UGC NET will soon be out on its official website. The NTA will also share the final answer key and cut-offs for each paper with the result.

The NTA will announce the CSIR UGC NET result 2024 for five subjects – earth, atmospheric, ocean and planetary sciences, physical sciences, life sciences, mathematical science, and chemical sciences.

The NTA will prepare the CSIR NET July 2024 result based on the final answer key which will be out after examining candidates’ challenges. The testing agency released the provisional answer on the official website on August 8 and the objection window was opened by August 11. 

The normalisation method will be used to prepare CSIR NET results as the tests were held in two shifts. The exam is conducted every two years for the award of a Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), the appointment of assistant professor in universities and colleges and admission to PhD programmes. 

More From This Section

Exam, National exam

TNPSC Group 2 hall ticket released, here's how to check and download

AP ICET 2024

AP ICET 2024: Registration for 2nd phase counselling to begin from today

paper leak

Rajasthan Police SI paper leak: Police request govt to cancel the exam

Exam results, results

Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2024 out, here's how to check, download

IIT Madras Zanzibar campus

IIT JAM 2025: Registration starts at jam2025.iitd.ac.in, check details

How to check CSIR NET Results 2024?

Here are the simple steps to check the CSIR NET Results 2024:
  • First visit the official website, i.e., csirnet.nta.ac.in. 
  • On the homepage check for the scorecard. 
  • Enter your credentials like application number and date of birth. 
  • Submit and download the scorecard.

Also Read

Exam, National exam

CSIR-NET exam: 3 question solvers, 4 candidates nabbed from UP's Meerut

Exam, National exam

Paper leak row: NTA announces new dates for UGC-NET, CSIR-UGC NET, NCET

UGC-NET exam, NTA

NTA postpones Joint CSIR UGC-NET exam due to 'unavoidable circumstances'

Kailash Satyarthi

Compassion new culture of world, youth will take it forward: Nobel laureate

Egypt tomb

73% Gen Z & millennials prefer off-peak travel, solo trips to Egypt: Report

Topics : CSIR National Testing Agency Results education

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 04 2024 | 6:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOKolkata rape-murder case LIVEEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentMalaysia raises visa feesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon