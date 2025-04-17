Thursday, April 17, 2025 | 03:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Education / News / CSIR UGC NET final Answer Key 2025 announced; check steps to download

CSIR UGC NET final Answer Key 2025 announced; check steps to download

The Joint CSIR-UGC NET examination December 2024 final answer key has been made available by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in

Exam, National exam

Photo: Shutterstock

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2025 | 3:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Joint CSIR-UGC NET examination December 2024 final answer key has been made available by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in. Following the evaluation of valid objections to the provisional version, the CSIR NET final answer key is made public. 
 
The answers in the final key are used to determine the exam results, which should be released soon. 2,38,451 applicants took the CSIR UGC NET 2025 exam, which was administered from February 28 to March 2, 2025.

CSIR UGC NET Answer Key December 2024: How to download PDF?

Candidates who showed up for the exam can view and download the final answer key PDF using the easy steps given below.
 
 
Step 1: Go to the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in
 
Step 2: On the homepage, Press on the December 2024 final answer key link under the ‘Public Notice’ section

Also Read

C Anandharamakrishnan

CSIR-NIIST director Anandharamakrishnan to get Tata Transformation Prize

BSE, NSE, Stock Market, Market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex climbs 1500 pts to 78,550; financials gain; mid, smallcaps lag

MI vs SRH head-to-head

IPL 2025: MI vs SRH key toss stats, head-to-head, Mumbai weather forecast

trading, stock market

Here's a curated a basket of bank, NBFC must have stocks for your portfolio

TCS, Tata Consultancy Services

US agency probes bias claims against TCS on race, age, national origin

 
Step 3: Download the CSIR NET Answer Key December 2024 PDF opened in a new tab
 
Step 4: View the answer key for your subject and save it for future use. 

CSIR NET 2024 Dec result: Details mentioned

The CSIR NET 2024 Dec result consists of vital details related to the candidates, including name, roll number, application number, parents' names, category, subject code, exam qualifying status, total and paper-wise marks scored, post applied (JRF and Assistant Professor or Assistant Professor Only), total and paper-wise percentage obtained, etc.

CSIR UGC NET Answer Key December 2024: Marking scheme

By consulting the final key and the marking scheme, candidates can estimate their scores. Part A questions are worth two points each, Part B questions are worth three marks each, and Part C questions are for 4.75 marks each, in accordance with the CSIR NET test structure. In Part C, there is no negative marking, but in Parts A and B, wrong answers result in a 25% penalty.

CSIR UGC NET Answer Key December 2024: Passing marks

For General, EWS, and OBC candidates to be eligible for both fellowship and lectureship, they must score at least 33% on the Computer-Based Test (CBT). To be eligible for both JRF and Assistant Professor and Lectureship jobs, however, PwD, SC, and ST categories need to obtain at least 25% of the required percentage.
 
According to the commission's eligibility requirements, the Joint CSIR UGC-NET is held twice a year for candidates hoping to land jobs like Junior Research Fellowships (JRF), Assistant Professorships, and PhD admission.
 

More From This Section

JEE Main 2025

JEE Main 2025: Result for session 2 to be out soon, check toppers list

Exam, National exam

GSEB HSC 2025: Class 12th results not releasing today on 17? Where to check

Exam, National exam

JEE Mains results 2025: When, where to check NTA JEE Session 2 scorecard?

Exam results

Haryana HBSE 12th results 2025 likely on this date; all you need to know

Exam, National exam

MAHE MET Admit Card 2025: How to download hall ticket at official website

Topics : CSIR National Testing Agency exam results education

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 17 2025 | 3:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayHDFC Q4 Results 2025Infosys Q4 Results 2025Stock Market HolidayWipro Q4 ResultsGood Friday Bank Holiday IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon