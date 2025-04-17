Thursday, April 17, 2025 | 03:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Education / News / JEE Main 2025: Result for session 2 to be out soon, check toppers list

JEE Main 2025: Result for session 2 to be out soon, check toppers list

The National Testing Agency (NTA) to be declared the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 session 2 result today at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2025

JEE Main 2025

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2025 | 3:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

JEE Main 2025 Result session 2 to be Out: The results of Joint Entrance Examination, or JEE Main, to be announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) that was held in 15 cities outside of India and in several cities within the nation from April 2 to April 9, 2025. 
 
They can use their application number and password to access them on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in, once they are made available. Candidates should be aware that the updated JEE Main 2025 answer key is final and cannot be contested. The final merit list and All India Rank (AIR) will be determined by the best of the two scores if a candidate chooses to attend both sessions. 
 

JEE Main Result 2025: How to check online?

Step 1: Visit the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in
Step 2: Press on JEE Main 2025 result link available on homepage
Step 3: Send application number and password

Also Read

Exam, National exam

JEE Mains results 2025: When, where to check NTA JEE Session 2 scorecard?

Exam, National exam

JEE Main 2025 Session 2 City Intimation Slip announced, check details here

NTA releases the JEE Mains 2024 exam city intimation slip

JEE Main Exam 2025 City Intimation Slip to be released soon on website

Exam results, results

JEE Mains 2025: NTA to announce provisional answer key soon; details inside

JEE Main City Intimation Slip 2025

JEE Main City Intimation Slip 2025: Jan exam slip soon at official website

Step 4: JEE Main Result 2025 PDF will be showcased on the screen
Step 5: Check and download scorecard PDF
Step 6: Keep it safe for future use.  Also Read: GSEB HSC 2025: Class 12th results not releasing today on 17? Where to check

NTA JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Result: AIR rank list from Jan 2025

Jee mians Session 2 Topper list will out Soon:   Check Here JEE Mains Seesion 1 Topper List 2025:  
    • Ayush Singhal – Rajasthan
    • Kushagra Gupta – Karnataka
    • Daksh – Delhi (NCT)
    • Vishad Jain – Maharashtra
    • Arnav Singh – Rajasthan
    • Shiven Vikas Toshniwal – Gujarat
    • Sai Manogna Guthikonda – Andhra Pradesh
    • S.M. Prakash Behera – Rajasthan
    • Harsh Jha – Delhi (NCT)
    • Rait Gupta – Rajasthan
    • Shreyas Lohiya – Uttar Pradesh
    • Saksham Jindal – Rajasthan
    • Saurav – Uttar Pradesh
    • Bani Brata Majee – Telangana. 

NTA JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Result: When will the result be declared?

The results of the BArch and BPlanning or JEE Main 2025 paper 2 will be made public later. The JEE Main answer key for paper 2 has not yet been made public by NTA. On April 9, the JEE Main 2025 BArch and BPlanning paper was held.

JEE Main Result 2025 Link: Details Mentioned on Scorecard PDF

    • Candidate's Name
    • Application number and roll number
    • Nationality
    • Category (reserved or unreserved)
    • Total NTA JEE scores
    • Parents' details
    • State of eligibility
    • Specification of persons with disability.
   

More From This Section

Exam, National exam

GSEB HSC 2025: Class 12th results not releasing today on 17? Where to check

Exam results

Haryana HBSE 12th results 2025 likely on this date; all you need to know

Exam, National exam

MAHE MET Admit Card 2025: How to download hall ticket at official website

ICAI CA exams 2025

ICAI CA Admit Card 2025: How to download May Inter, Final hall tickets

Exam results, results

CBSE board results 2025 Date: How to check scorecards on Digilocker and SMS

Topics : JEE (Main) JEE Mains JEE Main exam education

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 17 2025 | 2:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayHDFC Q4 Results 2025Infosys Q4 Results 2025Stock Market HolidayWipro Q4 ResultsGood Friday Bank Holiday IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon