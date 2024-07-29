NTA announced NEET-UG entrance exam final results, counselling soon

The National Testing Agency (NTA), an exam conducting body, has announced the NEET revised results 2024 on July 26, 2024. The NEET UG results can be viewed at exams.nta.ac.in, the official website of the agency. The NEET UG 2024 counselling registration procedure will soon start on the official site of the Medical Counselling Commission (MCC). As per officials, there will be no centralised counselling for CUET UG. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp This year, around 13.48 lakh students were qualified for the university entrance test. For the MCC Counselling schedule, candidates must reach to the mcc.nic.in. NEET UG 2024: Insights The final number of toppers in the revised results is 17 compared to the previous 61 announced in the earlier results. Over 24 lakh candidates had registered for NEET UG, and about 23.33 lakh of them had appeared for the exams. The number of candidates passing the exam is about 13.15 lakh.

NEET UG 2024: Essentials

Candidates are required to submit some information during the MCC counselling application process. Candidates should keep the information private and should not give anyone else the password or OTP because it could be misused which would prevent them from participating in the seat allocation process.

It is noteworthy to mention that the MCC holds NEET UG counselling for 15% all India quota seats; and 100% seats of deemed universities, central universities (DU, AMU, BHU), IP University, ESIC, AFMC, AIIMS, and JIPMER institutions.

In addition, it provides central institutions with online counselling for BSc Nursing. The three rounds of MCC NEET counselling are followed by a stray vacancy round.

NEET UG Counselling 2024: About category-wise cut-offs

The revised category-wise cut-offs declared by the NTA are as below:

• General category: 720-162

• OBC: 161-127

• SC: 161-127

• ST: 161-127

NEET UG 2024: Counselling details

The NEET UG 2024 counselling registration process will soon begin on the official website of the Medical Counselling Commission (MCC). During the choice-filling phase, qualified candidates can register on the official website and select their preferred colleges and courses.

In order to gain admission into MBBS and BDS programs across the country, this procedure is essential.

NEET UG 2024: Counselling process

• Go to the official website of MCC

• Press on the highlighted link tab available on the homepage

• Press on new registrations for NEET UG 2024 counselling

• You will be routed to a new page

• Choose and lock your options as your preferences

• Press on submit

• Download it and take a printout for future use.