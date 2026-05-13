Wednesday, May 13, 2026 | 11:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Education / News / Datanomics: 24 states record dip in NEET (UG) qualification rates

Datanomics: 24 states record dip in NEET (UG) qualification rates

The cancellation of NEET-UG after the paper leak scandal is expected to hit female aspirants hardest, who form the majority of candidates and qualifiers

neet ug
premium

Between 2019 and 2025, more than 13.3 million students registered for NEET-UG, of which 95 per cent appeared and 56 per cent successfully qualified

Jayant Pankaj New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 11:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

On May 12, the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) – exam for admission to undergraduate medical courses — was cancelled following a paper leak scandal, affecting around 2.27 million candidates. Between 2019 and 2025, more than 13.3 million students registered for NEET (UG), of which 95 per cent appeared and 56 per cent qualified. Out of 36 states and Union Territories, 24 recorded a decline in the share of candidates qualifying out of total appearances in the last two year.   NEET (UG) qualification probability stays strong  NEET (UG) participation rose from 1.4 million in 2019 to 2.2 million in 2025, with 0.8-1.3 million qualifying. 
  Fewer general category candidates taking exam   In 2025, the share of qualified candidates by social composition stood at 64 per cent for General, 61 per cent for OBC, and 52 per cent for SC categories. 
  Qualification rates dip across most states/UTs 
In 2025, Daman and Diu, Chandigarh, and Delhi topped the list of highest decline in the share of candidates who qualified out of those who appeared. 
Topics : NEET NEET exams medical entrance Medical colleges