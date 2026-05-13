Datanomics: 24 states record dip in NEET (UG) qualification rates
The cancellation of NEET-UG after the paper leak scandal is expected to hit female aspirants hardest, who form the majority of candidates and qualifiers
Jayant Pankaj New Delhi
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On May 12, the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) – exam for admission to undergraduate medical courses — was cancelled following a paper leak scandal, affecting around 2.27 million candidates. Between 2019 and 2025, more than 13.3 million students registered for NEET (UG), of which 95 per cent appeared and 56 per cent qualified. Out of 36 states and Union Territories, 24 recorded a decline in the share of candidates qualifying out of total appearances in the last two year. NEET (UG) qualification probability stays strong NEET (UG) participation rose from 1.4 million in 2019 to 2.2 million in 2025, with 0.8-1.3 million qualifying.
Topics : NEET NEET exams medical entrance Medical colleges