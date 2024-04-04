JEE Main 2024 session 2: Check all the exam guidelines and dress code

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) 2024 starts today, April 4, and will last till April 12, 2024. The examination will be conducted by the National Testing Agency. The admit card for JEE Main 2024 for exams on April 4, 5, and 6 are released on the official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in.

Students who are appearing for the exams can download their hall tickets with the help of the registration number and date of birth. JEE Main 2024 session 2 will be held in two shifts, from 9 am to 12 pm and then from 3 pm to 6 pm.

According to issued guidelines, candidates need to carry their JEE Main admit card along with a photograph, valid government-issued ID proof and other documents to the examination centre. Apart from these documents, one needs to follow the dress code mentioned on the admit card.

JEE Main 2024 Exam Day Guidelines

Here are the exam day guidelines for JEE Main 2024 session 2 exam:

Arrive 30 minutes before the reporting time at the examination centre.

Candidates who arrive after the entry time will not be allowed to take the examination.

Bring an admit card with the latest photograph and valid ID proof to appear in the JEE Main 2024 exam.

Avoid items like mobile phones, electronic devices, study materials or any unauthorised items.

Diabetic students are allowed to bring eatables such as sugar tablets, transparent water bottles and fruits to the exam centre.

JEE Main 2024: Dress code and exam-day guidelines

Candidates should wear slippers or sandals with low heels as footwear and they should avoid closed footwear like shoes.

When it comes to dress, they should wear light clothes with half sleeves like T shift for clothing. Long sleeves are not allowed and avoid large button garments.

Candidates with religious attire due to religious or customary reasons and which are against the dress code of JEE Main have to report early for proper frisking.

The admit card should be printed in colour on A4 size paper. Candidates should ensure that all the details including photo and signature are properly visible. If there are multiple pages, print out all the pages.

What to avoid