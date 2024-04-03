UPSC NDA, NA 2 result 2023 released, 699 candidates qualify the exam

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the results of the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (UPSC NDA, NA 2 2023) on April 2, 2024 (Tuesday). The recommended candidates names and other details are being shared on UPSC's official website, upsc.gov.in

According to the official website, the UPSC has shared the names of toppers. Anmol topped in the NDA & NA 2 exam 2024, while Vinit and Maupriya Paida came second and third, respectively.

A total of 699 candidates were declared qualified on the basis of the written examination held on September 3, 2024, and the subsequent SSB interview.

The commission named the qualified candidates for the 152nd course of the National Defence Academy under its Army, Air Force and Navy wings and for the 114th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC).

The commission also mentioned that more details about the commencement of these courses will be announced on the Defence Ministry website, careerindianairforce.cdac.in, joinindianarmy.nic.in, and joinindiannavy.gov.in.

It also revealed that the results of the medical examination were not considered while preparing these lists.

The UPSC also states that the candidature of all the recommended candidates is provisional and subject to their documents supporting their date of birth, education qualifications, etc.

If any candidates have any queries they can contact the UPSC facilitation counter near gate C or they can call 011-23385271/011-23381125/011 on working days during office hours.

For any SSB interview-related matters, they can contact 011-26175473 or joinindianarmy.nic.in who selected Army as their first choice, 011-23010097 or officer-navy@nic.in or joinindiannavy.gov.in for Navy/Naval Academy as first choice, and 011-23010231 extn.7645/7646/7610 or careerindianairforce.cdac.in for those whose first choice is Air Force.

How to download UPSC NDA, NA 2 result 2023?

Here are the simple steps to download UPSC NDA, NA 2:

First visit the official website, i.e., upsc.gov.in.

On the What's new section check for the “Written Result: National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2023” link.

The UPSC NDA final result will appear on your screen.

You can also take the printout for future reference.

Top 20 rank holders at UPSC NDA, NA 2 result 2023