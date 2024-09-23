Assam’s State-Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has released the Assam Police Constable admit card for the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) rounds. Candidates who have cleared the examination can download their call letters for the next rounds by visiting the official website – slprbassam.in.

The PST/PET for Assam Police Constable is scheduled to take place on October 3 and the exact date, time and venue with other details will be mentioned in candidates' call letters. The call letter will also have the guidelines for the exam that all the candidates must follow.

What are the eligibility criteria for the Assam Police Recruitment 2024?

Here are the eligibility criteria for Assam Police Recruitment 2024:

The candidates must be Indian citizens, permanent residents of Assam and should provide proof of residence.

The candidates should be fluent in Assamese and any other state language.

The age of candidates must be between 18 and 25 years of age by January 1, 2023, which means the candidates born before January 1, 1998.

What is the education qualification required for Assam Police Recruitment 2024?

Here is the educational qualification for Assam Police Recruitment 2024

Constable for Unarmed Branch (UB): The candidates should have cleared Class XII from a government-recognised Board or Council.

The candidates should have cleared Class XII from a government-recognised Board or Council. Constable for Armed Branch (AB): The candidate should have cleared Class X from a government-recognised Board or Council.

Assam Police Constable 2024 PST/PET pattern

For Assam Police Constable 2024 PST/PET, male candidates will have to undergo a 3,200-metre race while there’s a 1,600-metre race for female aspirants. According to the race standards, candidates who have applied for multiple posts also have to pass all the PST and PET rounds.

What is the marking scheme for Assam Police Constable 2024 PST/PET?

For Assam Police Constable 2024, the Physical Standard Test and the Physical Efficiency Test will carry no marks. The measurement of the height, weight, and chest of the candidates will be done through the latest technology. The chest measurement will be only for male candidates. Thereafter, the candidates will have to undergo preliminary check-ups like knock knee, colour blindness test, vision test, varicose vein, flat food, and physical deformities etc.

Assam Police Recruitment 2024: Salary

The salary for the posts will range between Rs 14,000 and Rs 60,500 with a Grade Pay of Rs 5,600.

How to download the Assam Police Constable 2024 PST/PET admit card?

Here are the simple steps to check Assam Police Constable 2024 PST/PET admit card: