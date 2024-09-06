K'taka okays Rs 100 cr 'Nipuna Karnataka' scheme after local job quota row

In July, the Karnataka government had to pause the bill advocating job reservations for locals in the private sector due to backlash from the industry | File Photo

Following the controversy surrounding a bill proposing job reservations for locals in the private sector, the Karnataka Cabinet has approved a Rs 100-crore initiative to enhance the skills of the state's youth.

The state cabinet has endorsed the 'Nipuna Karnataka' programme, which includes a Rs 10 crore pilot project this year, aimed at boosting the global competitiveness of Karnataka's young workforce. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Earlier, on July 17, the Karnataka government had to pause the bill advocating job reservations for locals in the private sector due to backlash from the industry.

“The new mantra of the Karnataka government is ‘skill locally and work globally’. The global demand for skilled professionals in emerging technologies is rising rapidly, and Karnataka is well-positioned to supply the world's most employable talent,” said IT-BT minister Priyank Kharge.

The 'Nipuna Karnataka' programme will concentrate on training young people in a range of emerging and high-demand sectors to boost their global competitiveness. These sectors encompass Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI-ML), blockchain technology, data science, electronic manufacturing, semiconductor testing and packaging, animation, gaming, AR-VR (Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality), robotics and autonomous systems, BPM/BPO (Business Process Management and Outsourcing), banking, accounting, management, software development (DevOps, Java, Cybersecurity), fintech, data centres, and more.

“We will collaborate with private companies to provide youth with industry-ready skills, thereby increasing their employment prospects,” an official told MoneyControl.

In November, Kharge announced that 100 engineering colleges in the state would be linked with 100 leading information technology firms. The goal is to prepare the younger generation for careers in IT by offering skill development training. He added that adopting these 100 engineering colleges as skill centres would make students ready for the industry.

“As there are numerous job opportunities in Animation, Gaming, Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Automation, Drones, and other fields, it is crucial to develop a training programme that equips youth with the necessary skills for these roles. The teaching and training system must be adjusted to meet companies’ demands for skilled workers, ensuring that local youth are well-prepared,” the minister further said.

Top IT company executives who attended the meeting highlighted that despite the significant demand for skilled workers, they struggle to provide job opportunities to local youth. They believe that the programme, focusing on skill development for technically educated youth, will help prepare them for careers in the Information Technology sector, according to a statement from the minister's office.