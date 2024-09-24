Business Standard
Home / Education / News / WBJEEB result 2024 is out for ANM/GNM exam; here's how to check, download

WBJEEB result 2024 is out for ANM/GNM exam; here's how to check, download

Strap: WBJEE ANM, GNM Results 2024: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released the results of the ANM and GNM exams. Check details

College students, students

Photo: Shutterstock

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2024 | 4:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has announced the Auxiliary Nursing and Midwifery (ANM) and General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) 2024 exam results on its official website, i.e., wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the examination can download their WBJEE ANM, GNM rank cards online. The board has released the final answer keys for the exam. 

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download their exam results through the official website by entering their application number and date of birth. The ANM, GNM 2024 exam was held on August 4 in a single shift, from 12 pm to 1:30 pm, which was scheduled to be held on July 14.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
 

How to download WBJEEB ANM, GNM Results 2024?

Here are the simple steps to check and download WBJEEB ANM, GNM Results 2024:
  • Firstly, visit the official website, i.e., wbjeeb.nic.in/anm-gnm/
  • On the home page, check for the rank card shared below.
  • Enter your application number, date of birth, and security pin.
  • Once you enter your credentials, your result will appear on your screen.
  • You can download and take printouts for future reference.

The WBJEEB ANM and GNM entrance examinations had five sections comprising 100 questions. Each section is divided into two categories; Category 1 had 85 questions carrying one mark each, while Category 2 included 15 questions carrying two marks each. For every wrong answer, there is a negative marking of 0.25 marks and the duration of the examination was 90 minutes. 

The candidates can calculate their scores using machine-read responses and publish the final answer keys. Candidates can also demand a calculation sheet from the examination body by submitting a demand draft of Rs 500 in favour of the ‘West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board,’ payable at Kolkata. The facility will be available for 60 days once the result is declared or until the counselling process concludes, whichever is later.

Also Read

Exam results

UPPSC Agriculture Services Prelims Result 2024 is out, here's how to check

Online education (Photo: Bloomberg)

CSIR UGC NET 2024 results expected to be out soon, check details here

Revenue, Stock, Budget, Economy, Market

Square Yards Q1FY25 results: PAT rises 66% to Rs 25 cr on high income

student, studying, education, college, kota

ICMAI CMA June results 2024 out for Inter, Final; here's how to check

youngsters

AP ICET 2024 Phase 1 seat allotment results out today, check details

Topics : Results West Bengal Entrance Exams

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 24 2024 | 4:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEVodafone Idea DealWTC 2023-25 Points TableMarket TodayManba Finance IPOIPO ListBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon