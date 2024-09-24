WBJEEB result 2024 is out for ANM/GNM exam; here's how to check, download

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has announced the Auxiliary Nursing and Midwifery (ANM) and General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) 2024 exam results on its official website, i.e., wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the examination can download their WBJEE ANM, GNM rank cards online. The board has released the final answer keys for the exam.

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download their exam results through the official website by entering their application number and date of birth. The ANM, GNM 2024 exam was held on August 4 in a single shift, from 12 pm to 1:30 pm, which was scheduled to be held on July 14.

How to download WBJEEB ANM, GNM Results 2024?

Here are the simple steps to check and download WBJEEB ANM, GNM Results 2024:

Firstly, visit the official website, i.e., wbjeeb.nic.in/anm-gnm/

On the home page, check for the rank card shared below.

Enter your application number, date of birth, and security pin.

Once you enter your credentials, your result will appear on your screen.

You can download and take printouts for future reference.

The WBJEEB ANM and GNM entrance examinations had five sections comprising 100 questions. Each section is divided into two categories; Category 1 had 85 questions carrying one mark each, while Category 2 included 15 questions carrying two marks each. For every wrong answer, there is a negative marking of 0.25 marks and the duration of the examination was 90 minutes.

The candidates can calculate their scores using machine-read responses and publish the final answer keys. Candidates can also demand a calculation sheet from the examination body by submitting a demand draft of Rs 500 in favour of the ‘West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board,’ payable at Kolkata. The facility will be available for 60 days once the result is declared or until the counselling process concludes, whichever is later.