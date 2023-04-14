close

TANCET 2023 result declared on tancet.annauniv.edu, direct link here

Anna College has declared the TANCET result for MBA and MCA programmes today. The link to the results is available on the official website for candidates to check how they fared

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2023 | 1:18 PM IST
The TANCET 2023 results have been released by Anna University. The link to the results went live on the official website at 10 a.m. The results of students who took the TANCET entrance exams for admission to the MCA and MBA programmes can be found on the official Anna University TANCET 2023 website. There is also a direct link for candidates to check their results.
In order to view their results, candidates are required to enter their email addresses and passwords. The scorecard will also be made available by the authorities alongside the TANCET result. Candidates in various MBA and MCA programmes took the TANCET exam on March 25. The TANCET scorecard can be downloaded from the official website between April 20 and May 20, as scheduled.

After the statement of the result, candidates who have shown up for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test examinations will want to look at their separate results. To learn how to check the result, they can follow the steps below:
    • Go to the official website; for example tancet.annauniv.edu.
    • Select the result tab from the homepage.
    • A new login page will then appear on the screen.

    • Enter the login information, such as your email address and password.
    • The pdf version of the TANCET result for 2023 will be displayed on the screen.
    • Take a few printouts of the result and download them for later use.

 

TANCET 2023: Scoreboard

According to the latest updates, Anna University will also release the TANCET scorecard alongside the announcement of the results. The scorecard must be downloaded by candidates from the official website. The scorecard can be downloaded by candidates between April 20, 2023, and May 20, 2023, as stated in the dates. They can take a hard copy of the TANCET scorecard for future reference because it is a required document that candidates must bring to the counselling session.

First Published: Apr 14 2023 | 1:04 PM IST

