TANCET 2023 result declared on tancet.annauniv.edu, direct link here

The TANCET 2023 results have been released by Anna University. The link to the results went live on the official website at 10 a.m. The results of students who took the TANCET entrance exams for admission to the MCA and MBA programmes can be found on the official Anna University TANCET 2023 website. There is also a direct link for candidates to check their results.