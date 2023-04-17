MHT CET Admit Card 2023 For LLB 5-years, here's how to check and download

The State Common Entrance Test Cell released the admit card for MH CET LLB 5-year 2023. Candidates who have enrolled for a 5-year integrated MAH LLB course will appear for the examination can check and download it from the official website, i.e., cetcell.mahacet.org.
According to some information, the State Common Entrance Test Cell will conduct MAH-LL.B 5-YEAR CET 2023 examination on April 20, 2023.
The duration of the examination will be two hours, and it will be conducted in online modes in multiple sessions.
MAH-LL.B 5-YEAR CET 2023 has released the admit card for the examination on April 14, 2023. To check your admit card, you need to use your application number and date of birth to fill in your login window to check and download your admit card.
You might have also received intimation to check and download your admit card via SMS or registered email ID.
How to check and download your MAH CET LLB 5-year Admit Card 2023?
All the candidates who appear for a 5-year integrated LLB course can check and download their admit card from the official website. Here are the easy steps to download it:
- Step 1: Check for the official website, i.e., cetcell.mahacet.org
- Step 2: On the home page, click on the Admit Card of MAH -LLB-5Yrs-CET 2023 download link.
- Step 3: You can log in with your application number, date of birth and security code and click on submit button.
- Step 4: You can download it from the official website.
- Step 5: You can take the printout for future reference.
Details mentioned in your MAH CET LLB 5-year Admit Card 2023
The exam hall ticket or admit card has all the information regarding your exams, like the date and time of your exams, exam centre address, exam day instructions and other personal details.
Candidates need to check their MAH CET LLB 5-year Admit Card 2023 carefully, and if they find any discrepancy, they can contact authorities immediately. All the candidates must bring their admit card to the exam centre, or else they wouldn't be allowed to sit for the examination.
