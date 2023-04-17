MHT CET Admit Card 2023 For LLB 5-years, here's how to check and download

How to check and download your MAH CET LLB 5-year Admit Card 2023?

All the candidates who appear for a 5-year integrated LLB course can check and download their admit card from the official website. Here are the easy steps to download it:

The State Common Entrance Test Cell released the admit card for MH CET LLB 5-year 2023. Candidates who have enrolled for a 5-year integrated MAH LLB course will appear for the examination can check and download it from the official website, i.e., cetcell.mahacet.org.According to some information, the State Common Entrance Test Cell will conduct MAH-LL.B 5-YEAR CET 2023 examination on April 20, 2023.The duration of the examination will be two hours, and it will be conducted in online modes in multiple sessions.MAH-LL.B 5-YEAR CET 2023 has released the admit card for the examination on April 14, 2023. To check your admit card, you need to use your application number and date of birth to fill in your login window to check and download your admit card.You might have also received intimation to check and download your admit card via SMS or registered email ID.