close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

MHT CET Admit Card 2023 For LLB 5-years, here's how to check and download

Maharashtra Common Entrance Test released MAH CET 5-Year LLB admit card 2023 on its official website. Here are the easy steps to check and download your admit card 2023

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Image used for repreImage used for representation purpose onlysentative purpose only

MHT CET Admit Card 2023 For LLB 5-years released

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2023 | 11:42 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The State Common Entrance Test Cell released the admit card for MH CET LLB 5-year 2023. Candidates who have enrolled for a 5-year integrated MAH LLB course will appear for the examination can check and download it from the official website, i.e., cetcell.mahacet.org.

According to some information, the State Common Entrance Test Cell will conduct MAH-LL.B 5-YEAR CET 2023 examination on April 20, 2023.

The duration of the examination will be two hours, and it will be conducted in online modes in multiple sessions.

MAH-LL.B 5-YEAR CET 2023 has released the admit card for the examination on April 14, 2023. To check your admit card, you need to use your application number and date of birth to fill in your login window to check and download your admit card.

You might have also received intimation to check and download your admit card via SMS or registered email ID.

How to check and download your MAH CET LLB 5-year Admit Card 2023?

All the candidates who appear for a 5-year integrated LLB course can check and download their admit card from the official website. Here are the easy steps to download it:
  • Step 1: Check for the official website, i.e., cetcell.mahacet.org
  • Step 2: On the home page, click on the Admit Card of MAH -LLB-5Yrs-CET 2023 download link.
  • Step 3: You can log in with your application number, date of birth and security code and click on submit button.
  • Step 4: You can download it from the official website.
  • Step 5: You can take the printout for future reference.

Details mentioned in your MAH CET LLB 5-year Admit Card 2023

The exam hall ticket or admit card has all the information regarding your exams, like the date and time of your exams, exam centre address, exam day instructions and other personal details.

Candidates need to check their MAH CET LLB 5-year Admit Card 2023 carefully, and if they find any discrepancy, they can contact authorities immediately. All the candidates must bring their admit card to the exam centre, or else they wouldn't be allowed to sit for the examination.

Also Read

MAH CET MBA 2022 final merit list out; here's how you can download

Maharashtra MCA CET Admit Card 2023 released, Check complete details

ICAI CA Nov exam 2022 admit cards out; check for direct links to download

PAN-Aadhaar link status: Are your cards already linked? Learn how to check

JEE Main Admit Card 2023 for Session 2 to release soon on website

TANCET 2023 result declared on tancet.annauniv.edu, direct link here

NTA declared UGC NET result 2023: Here's how to download UGC NET scorecard

Osmania University Results 2023: Check complete result at osmania.ac.in

APSC Prelims Result 2023 is out: Check APSC result in detail, Merit list

NET Result to be announced tomorrow on ugcnet.nta.nic.in, says UGC chief

Topics : Entrance Exams | Admit Card | Law

First Published: Apr 17 2023 | 11:41 AM IST

Latest News

View More

TANCET 2023 result declared on tancet.annauniv.edu, direct link here

TANCET 2023 Result
2 min read

NTA declared UGC NET result 2023: Here's how to download UGC NET scorecard

Representative Image (ANI)
2 min read

Osmania University Results 2023: Check complete result at osmania.ac.in

Osmania University Results 2023
2 min read

APSC Prelims Result 2023 is out: Check APSC result in detail, Merit list

APSC Prelims Result 2023 is out
3 min read

NET Result to be announced tomorrow on ugcnet.nta.nic.in, says UGC chief

Results, Exam results
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

NTA declared UGC NET result 2023: Here's how to download UGC NET scorecard

Representative Image (ANI)
2 min read

TANCET 2023 result declared on tancet.annauniv.edu, direct link here

TANCET 2023 Result
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon