APSSB recruitment 2023: Application process to begin from November 15

The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) is to start the application process for the post of Personal Assistant, Stenographer Grade III, from November 15. Here's all you need to know

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2023 | 3:02 PM IST
The application process is about to be started by the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) for the post of Personal Assistant, Stenographer Grade-III, examination 2023. The application process will begin on November 15, and the last date to submit the application form is December 15, 2023. Candidates, who are interested in the examination can submit their applications via apssb.nic.in.

APSSB vacancy details

The recruitment drive by APSSB aims to fill the post of 90 Personal Assistants (Stenographer Grade-III).
What are the education qualifications required?

A candidate must be a graduate from a recognised university and must have a degree in Stenography.

What is the application fee for the APSSB recruitment drive 2023?

The application fee for the general category is Rs 200, and the fee for APST candidates is Rs 150. However, PwD candidates are exempted from the payment of the application fee.

Only candidates between the ages of 18 to 35 years can apply for the APSSB examination.

APSSB exam details

The commission will conduct the Stenographer Proficiency test on January 21, 2024, and the tentative date for the written examination is expected to be around February 25, 2023.

In stage 1, a Stenographer Proficiency test will be conducted. 
The test will take place in three parts:
Dictation: 5 minutes @ 80wpm.
Transcripts: 45 minutes (English). The examination will be done on a Computer and an average of 5 key depressions for each word. 
8 per cent of mistakes are permissible in a speed test and 10 per cent for APST.
There will be a test passage before another test passage is selected.
The same person will dictate the trial passage so that candidates get familiar with his mode of dictation and accent of pronunciation.

In Stage 2, an Objective type written test will be conducted for 200 marks.

Important dates for APSSB recruitment

Opening date of Application: November 15

Closing date of Application: December 15
Tentative date of Stenographer Proficiency: January 21
Tentative date for the written examination: February 25

Topics : Arunachal Pradesh vacancies job vacancies Recruitment education

First Published: Nov 07 2023 | 3:02 PM IST

