FMGE 2026 eligibility certificate applications begin today, at nmc.org

The National Medical Commission (NMC) will begin accepting applications for the FMGE Eligibility Certificate today, September 1, 2026. According to the official notification, the application link will be available on the official website from 10 am.

Candidates planning to appear for the FMGE 2026 screening test in October must apply for the Eligibility Certificate.

The deadline to submit applications is September 30, 2026. Candidates must obtain the Eligibility Certificate to be eligible to appear for the FMGE 2026 screening test.

How to apply for the FMGE 2026 Eligibility Certificate?

Step 1: Visit the NMC official website at https://application.nmc.org.in/register.

Step 2: Enter on FMGE Eligibility Certificate Application

Step 3: Click on the link and fill in all required details

Step 4: Upload all the essential documents

ALSO READ: CA Intermediate September 2026: Exam from today; check guidelines Step 5: Make the fee payment and then click submit.

FMGE 2026 examination

The FMGE will now be conducted three times a year, following a recent decision. As part of the revised schedule, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will conduct the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) on October 31, 2026.

ALSO READ: Bank holidays in September 2026: Check the complete list for this month The FMGE was originally scheduled for January 9, 2027. However, the exam will now be held in January or February 2027. Further details regarding the revised schedule will be announced later.

More about the FMGE 2026 Eligibility Certificate Applications

The application link for the FMGE 2026 eligibility certificate will be accessible on the official website starting at 10 am. The website https://application.nmc.org.in/register will become active. Candidates are urged to carefully read the directions and guidelines in the official notification. Candidates can also submit inquiries regarding the progress of their applications.

According to the notices, candidates can contact eligibility.regn@nmc.org.in and eligibility@nmc.org.in to find out the status of their eligibility application. When making such inquiries, all candidates must supply their File Tracking Number, which was generated upon submitting the application to NMC for the Eligibility Certificate issuance.