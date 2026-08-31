IBPS RRB 2026 Notification: Registration starts tomorrow, know more

The IBPS RRB Recruitment 2026 application process is scheduled to begin on September 1, 2026, according to the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). Candidates will be able to submit their applications online from tomorrow, while the official notification is expected to be released shortly.

The recruitment drive will fill several positions in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) across India, including Office Assistant (Clerk) and Officer Scale I, II and III posts.

IBPS RRB Apply Online 2026 Important Dates

· Release of IBPS RRB Notification 2026: 31 August 2026

· Start of online application: 1 September 2026

· Last date to submit application: To be announced

· Payment of fees: During the online application window

· Admit card release: Before the examination

· Exam dates: As per the IBPS Calendar 2026-27.

What are the steps to apply for IBPS RRB Clerk 2026?

· Visit the official IBPS website at ibps.in.

· Open the CRP RRBs-XV recruitment link.

· Choose the post for which you want to apply.

· End the registration and fill in all important details.

· Upload the required photograph, signature and other documents.

· Make the payment of the applicable application fee.

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IBPS RRB Clerk 2026 education eligibility

Different educational qualifications are required for the various posts under the IBPS RRB 2026 (15th Edition) recruitment drive. For most positions, candidates must hold a bachelor’s degree from a recognised university.

For certain specialist posts, candidates must have relevant qualifications in fields such as Information Technology, Computer Science, Electronics and Communication, Agriculture, Horticulture, Dairy, Veterinary Science or Animal Husbandry. Depending on the post, candidates may also require a degree in Law (LLB), an MBA or a relevant engineering degree.

IBPS RRB Clerk 2026 eligibility