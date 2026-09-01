CA Intermediate September 2026: Exam from today; check guidelines

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will begin conducting the CA Intermediate September 2026 examinations today. All six papers are scheduled from September 1 to September 12, 2026, and will take place offline from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

Registered candidates must bring a printed copy of their CA Inter admit card alongside an original, valid photo ID (such as an Aadhaar card, PAN card, voter ID, passport, or driver's license).

Carrying these documents is mandatory to avoid being denied entry to the examination hall.

CA Inter Exam Dates 2026

Group 1

· Paper 1 01-Sep-2026

· Paper 2 03-Sep-2026

· Paper 3 06-Sep-2026.

Group 2

· Paper 4 08-Sep-2026

· Paper 5 10-Sep-2026

· Paper 6 12-Sep-2026.

CA Intermediate 2026 exam day guidelines

· Go to the exam centre as per the reporting time mentioned on the admit card.

· Candidates can answer questions in Hindi only, if they have picked the same in their CA online form.

· Use of unfair means practices will not be taken.

· No book, notebook, or study material is permitted inside the exam centre.

· Electronic and metal items are not allowed inside the exam hall.

· Candidates should carry a blue/black ball point pen.

· Only battery-operated portable calculators are permitted.

ALSO READ: CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026: Check re-evaluation dates, process · Scientific calculators are not permitted in the exam.

How to download ICAI CA Admit Card 2026?

· Go to the official ICAI e-Services portal at eservices.icai.org.

· Search the link for the CA Foundation or Intermediate September 2026 admit card.

· Pick the candidate login option to access the Self Service Portal.

· Fill in the registered Student Registration Number or SSP user ID.

· Fill in the SSP password and log in.

· Check the September 2026 examination admit card displayed on the screen.

· Download the admit card and take a printout for the exam day.

Details mentioned on the ICAI CA Foundation 2026 admit card

· Candidate's name and other personal details

· Photograph and signature

· Roll number

· Examination centre and location

· Examination date

· Paper and session details

· Examination and reporting timings