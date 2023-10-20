GATE 2024: Last date to apply for GATE registration with a late fee today

Today is the last day of GATE 2024 registration. The students who have not applied still have the chance to apply for GATE 2024. For the last registrants, there is a late application fee of Rs 2300 per test for general and OBC candidates. The late registration fee for SC/ST/PwD/Female categories is Rs 1400 per test paper

Candidates who have registered the application can make the correction from November 7, 2023, to November 11, 2023. The Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, will allow an application correction window for students for GATE 2024.





The admit card for GATE 2024 will be released on January 3, 2024. Students will have to appear for the GATE 2024 exams on February 3, 4, 10, and 11, 2023. All the examinations will be held in two sessions - 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and 2.30 pm to 5.30 am.

According to the official website, candidates are allowed to appear either in one or up to two papers.

GATE exam

The GATE exam will be held online as a computer-based test for 30 papers. Candidates are required to solve 65 questions in three hours. The weightage of General Aptitude and core discipline is 15 per cent and 85 per cent, respectively.

This is considered one of the toughest exams, and only 16-18 per cent of the total 9 lakhs or so registered applicants qualify for the exam each year.





Candidates who secure a rank under 200 get admission to IITs, while the rest can get admission to other top M.Tech colleges, including NITs, IIITs and GFTIs.

GATE or Graduate Aptitude Test for Engineering is a national-level exam where eligible engineers get admission at IITs, NITs, and IIITs and also at PSU recruitment. Top PSUs like BSNL, HPCL, ONGC, NTPC, GAIL, and many other companies employ GATE-qualified candidates at entry-level positions.

How to submit the GATE 2024 application form?

Here are the simple steps to submit GATE 2024 application form:

Visit the official website of GATE 2024, https://gate2024.iisc.ac.in/.

Click on GATE 2024 to apply online link

Register yourself with your email ID and Password.

After registering successfully, log in with the set credentials.

Enter your personal details like name, date of birth, personal mobile number, and other details.

Enter your exam choice and their codes as well.

Pay the application fee as required and submit the form.