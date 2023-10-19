Bihar Employment Fair: Everything you need to know about companies coming

Bihar is witnessing the biggest job fair ever held in the state, today, on 19th October. As per the reports, the job fair aims to provide employment to unemployed youth by setting up a camp in Jamui, in which many companies are taking part.

The job camp is being coordinated by Jeevika in Jamui district, and many companies have put up their stalls to recruit unemployed youth of the state.

Companies involved during the employment fair 2023 in Bihar

According to reports, the employment fair started at 10 am in the morning. Jeevika's Communication Manager Sunita Kumari said that in the employment fair, L&T, HCL Technology, LIC Jamui, Shivshakti Biotech, RTD Global, Eduspark, GSF, Hope Care India Limited, E-Com Express Private Limited, Welspun India, SIS Security Limited, Nav Bharat Fertilizer, Quesh, ICICI Academy and DDU-GKY, DRCC Jamui and RSETI Jamui are taking part for the training.

The employment-cum-counselling fair is being held at Radhika Marriage Hall located on Sikandra block headquarters of Jamui district today.

Bihar Employment Fair 2023: Age Limit

Communication Manager Sunita Kumari added that in this employment-cum-guidance fair, young men and women, in the age group of 18 to 35 years, can take part for recruitment and can apply in multiple organisations.

Apart from this, the age limit for training has been kept between 15 to 45 years. In the fair, boys and girls who have passed class 10th and 12th can take part with a photocopy of their educational qualification certificate and four passport size photos.