Business Standard
Home / Education / News / UP Board 2025: UPMSP releases class 10th, 12th centre list, details here

UP Board 2025: UPMSP releases class 10th, 12th centre list, details here

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced the UP Board Exam 2025 centre list. Candidates can view the list on the official website at upmsp.edu.in

Exam, National exam

Photo: Shutterstock

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2024 | 1:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The list of exam centres for classes 10 and 12 has been made public by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP). By visiting the official website at upmsp.edu.in, the students who plan to take the UP Board Exam 2025 can download the list of exam centers. 
 
The name, school code, and number of candidates assigned are all included in the UP Board Exam 2025 center list for classes 10 and 12. The official notice states that applicants can get in touch with the principal of their respective schools if they have any concerns about the exam centres (including the distribution of school students) that have been posted online.  
 
 
On the online board site, the principal of the relevant school must provide their representation, together with reasonable evidence and supporting documentation from their official identification. The representation must be submitted by December 6, 2024. By following the simple instructions below, parents and students can view the list of UPMSP exam centers for the 10th and 12th grades.

UP Board 2025: How to download 10th, 12th board exam centre list?

Go to the official website at upmsp.edu.in.
Route to the link to the 'UPMSP 10th, and 12th exam centre list'
It will take you to a new window where you can view the district wise exam centre list.
Press on the list you want to view 

More From This Section

IIM Calcutta, IIM C,

IIM CAT 2024 Answer Key is out; here's how to check and download

Exam, National exam

CTET 2024: Pre admit card out at official website, download exam city slip

youngsters

Odisha Police Admit Card 2024 released today; here's how to check, download

KPSC KAS exam 2024

KPSC KAS exam 2024: Hall ticket to be released soon at official website

IIM Calcutta, IIM C,

IIM CAT answer key 2024 released; Check your CAT Percentile, Score

A PDF will showcase on the screen
View and download the document for future reference. 

UP Board 2025: Exam schedule

The dates for the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams have already been released by the UPMSP. These exams are scheduled to start on February 24 and end on March 12. The first shift will run from 8:30 am to 11:45 am, while the second will run from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. 
 
Hindi will be the first subject covered in the first shift of the class 10 exams, followed by healthcare in the second. In the meantime, intermediate students will take the Hindi and Military Science exams in the afternoon and morning, respectively. Additional information is available to candidates on the official UPMSP website.  
 

Also Read

UP Board Exam Date 2025

UP Board Exam Date 2025: UPMSP Class 10, 12 exam datasheet announced

JEECUP 2024

JEECUP 2024: UP Polytechnic results to be out soon at official website

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex climbs 100 pts to 80,950; Nifty at 24,450; Financials lead gains

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw, Railway minister

Railways gives Rs 56,993 cr subsidy on tickets every year: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Gukesh vs DING LIVE Updates

World Chess Championship LIVE SCORE UPDATES Gukesh vs Ding Game 8: Live action begins at 2:30 PM

Topics : UP Board UP board exams Uttar Pradesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 04 2024 | 1:29 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEWorld Chess Championship LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks to buySuraksha Diagnostic IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon